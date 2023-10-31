Access to TikTok unblocked in Azerbaijan

TikTok in Azerbaijan

Access to the TikTok social network in Azerbaijan was unblocked today. The country’s Ministry of Communications and High Technologies announced that access to the platform had been blocked on the day the counter-terrorist operation in Karabakh began.

Expert opinion

According to information technology expert and blogger Farid Pardashunas, blocking a social network does not actually prevent its users from continuing to use the platform.

“The military actions in the country ended long ago, but the ban on the use of the social network TikTok was still in effect.

Meanwhile, the number of VPN users in Azerbaijan reached almost 1 million. What is the meaning of blocking in this case?

I think that the platform should operate unhindered always, except for the period of hostilities,” Pardashunas wrote on Facebook.

TikTok users themselves also consider the block justified.

“Some users post videos on the social network about the movement of military equipment and the battles themselves, which, of course, threatens both the lives of servicemen and the security of the country in general,” a TikTok user, who wished to remain anonymous, told JAMnews.

Contest on TikTok in the days of blocking

However, the blocking did not pass without excesses. Thus, the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies, which announced the blocking of access, announced a campaign on TikTok during the days of its blocking.

“As we all know, TikTok is blocked by the Ministry of Communications for “certain” reasons, but one of the departments of the same Ministry of Communications is campaigning on TikTok.

Hopefully, the ministry will realize their mistake. Otherwise, all startups will have to use VPNs to take part in the announced contest,” blogger Nijat Manafov wrote.

Comments on social networks

Social network users in Azerbaijan are mostly satisfied with the resumption of TikTok in the country.

Here are some typical comments:

“Finally, TikTok has reopened. You can say goodbye to VPN.”

“TikTok has reopened. Couldn’t watch what the guy from Mongolia was eating for over a month.”

“TikTok is open. God willing, the land borders [Azerbaijan’s land borders have been closed since March 2020 – JAMnews] will also open.”