“A team of doctors with necessary medicines and medical equipment is currently flying to Stepanakert to help our compatriots in an explosion at a gasoline warehouse,” the Armenian Health Ministry said in the morning.

Last night a powerful explosion occurred at a fuel depot on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, near Askeran. At the time of the explosion, hundreds of people were there getting gasoline to leave for Armenia. There are more than 200 wounded. The condition of most of them is serious or extremely grave. The lives of seven victims could not be saved.

Local hospitals are working in emergency mode, but their capacities are insufficient, so doctors say it is necessary to transport the burn victims to Yerevan.

Medical centers have 290 patients with burns of varying degrees of severity

MK medics told Armenian media that 290 people with burns were admitted to hospitals. They are being treated at the “Republican Medical Center”, “Arevik” medical center, “Ivanyan” medical center and the medical unit of Russian peacekeepers.

Seven of the victims died in hospital.

It is also reported that 13 unidentified bodies have been delivered to the Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination.

“Many people are considered missing as they suffered burns as a result of the explosion and additional information about them needs to be verified,” the NK Health Ministry said.

Azerbaijani media reported that hospitals in Saatli, Sabirabad and Agdam were promptly prepared to receive the wounded, and emergency teams were sent from Baku to treat them:

“However, at the last moment, representatives of the Karabakh Armenians refused the assistance of the central authorities of Azerbaijan. Despite this, the Azerbaijani side promptly sent the necessary medicines yesterday”.

The helicopters couldn’t fly out at night

NK Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said that local resources are not enough to save lives:

“Sanitary aviation must land very urgently to save people’s lives. Very urgently, without delay.”

The Armenian Health Ministry responded to his message:

“Work is underway to organize the transportation of the wounded to Armenia by helicopter. However, the departure of helicopters is still impossible due to bad weather conditions.”

It was also reported that Armenian specialists are in constant contact and consult their colleagues in MK.

France is ready to send aid

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna reacted to the tragedy on X, formerly Twitter.

“All thoughts are with the victims of the explosion. France is ready to send emergency resources. Azerbaijan must immediately allow humanitarian aid to arrive.”

