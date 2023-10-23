Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary.Live
-
Monday, October 23, Azerbaijan
● Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran and Russia will meet today in Tehran in the so-called “3+3” format. Georgia refused to participate in the talks.
●Azerbaijani medics perform first surgical operation in Khankendi. Ataturk Taghizadeh, a policeman, was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and the operation was successful, TƏBİB reported.
● “Mines planted by Armenia continue to threaten the lives of civilians and wild animals,” said Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to AR President Hikmet Hajiyev. “Remains of a brown bear cub killed by a mine explosion in Lachin. The markings of the mines collected in the area of the explosion indicate that they were made in Armenia in 2021. The country has mined the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan with millions of mines,” he wrote on social media.
● Joint exercises of Azerbaijani and Turkish land forces start in Azerbaijan today. They will last until October 25.
● Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues in 2027 will exceed 37 billion manats [about $21.8 billion]. This is 9.3% more than the 2023 state budget revenues, the country’s Finance Ministry said. It is predicted that state budget expenditures will reach AZN 39.6 bln [about $23.3 bln] in 4 years.
-
Monday, October 23, Armenia
● The Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iran will meet in Tehran today in the “3+3” format. Georgia still does not join the initiative.
● The head of the French Defense Ministry said that Paris and Yerevan will formalize agreements on the purchase of French arms, particularly in the field of air defense.
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan is already in France at the invitation of his French counterpart.
● Iran will switch to the national currency in trade operations with Armenia, Russia and Belarus. Besides, Iran’s customs borders will be fully open for import of goods from these countries. This was announced by a representative of the Russian-Iranian Chamber of Commerce.
● 11 citizens are detained after a scuffle and shooting in the Kasakh Gorge with the participation of Ashtarak administration. About 50 people were involved in the incident, the city’s vice-mayor Vardan Safaryan was wounded, the Armenian IC reports.
● The ICRC continues to search for Armenians remaining in Nagorno-Karabakh. They are being provided with medical care, food, and given the opportunity to contact relatives and leave for Armenia.
-
Monday, October 23, Georgia
● Tinatin Kajrishvili’s film “Citizen Saint” will be released in Georgian cinemas on October 26. The picture will compete for the 2024 Oscar award. The film is a participant of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and winner of the Batumi International Film Festival.
● Georgia will not participate in the 3+3 meeting in Tehran. This was reported by the Georgian Foreign Ministry. According to their own data, Georgia has never participated in the said meeting. On October 23, the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkey will hold a meeting in the 3+3 format in Tehran.
● On Twitter, former US Ambassador to Georgia Ian Kelly reacted to Shalva Papuashvili’s statement that they have not received evidence from the US about the sanctions against Fartskhaladze and the judges. “Strategic partners will not like the idea that they are lying,” Kelly wrote.
● Ambassador Lasha Zhvania spoke about direct and indirect flights from Israel to Georgia. He said Airzena will discontinue direct flights from Tel Aviv and add Larnaca.
● Iago Khvichia, Girchi Party: “Dream wants to convince people that Zurabishvili is different and they are different.”
📷 A still from the movie “Citizen Saint”/cavea
-
