National Bank of Georgia unblocks accounts of ex-general prosecutor under US sanctions

Bank restores access to Partskhaladze’s accounts

After the U.S. imposed sanctions on former Prosecutor General of Georgia Otar Partskhaladze, who held office in 2013, the National Bank of Georgia amended the rules of the sanctions policy and restored Partskhaladze’s access to his accounts.

According to the National Bank’s statement, sanctions can be applied to Georgian citizens only if a court in Georgia has issued a guilty verdict. By the same principle, sanctions will be applied to a legal entity, the share of which is owned by a citizen of Georgia, who has fallen under sanctions.

The National Bank also explains that Georgia will never “become a place where you can avoid sanctions,” but notes that the case of Otar Partskhaladze is “the first precedent” of sanctions against a citizen of Georgia.

This decision was preceded by the statement of the Chairman of the Georgian Dream Irakli Kobakhidze. He called the National Bank’s decision to restrict Partskhaladze’s access to accounts unconstitutional and violating the principle of presumption of innocence.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Georgia also reacted to Partskhaladze’s accusation. It believes that the disinformation campaign “by representatives of some political associations” is aimed at misleading the public. According to the prosecutor’s office, Otar Partskhaladze has not interfered in the activities of the prosecutor’s office since 2013, while his case is being investigated by the State Security Service.

In turn, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili says that if a petition to terminate Otar Partskhaladze’s citizenship is received, she will satisfy it.

“The President is waiting for the conclusion of the Ministry of Justice on the termination of Georgian citizenship for Otar Partskhaladze, which will be immediately executed,” the President’s statement reads.

On September 14, the United States imposed sanctions against Otar Partskhaladze. This is related to his business activities and cooperation with the Russian FSB. Before the official announcement of the decision, the media reported that a “Georgian-Russian oligarch” was among those subject to sanctions.

According to the US State Department, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) worked with Otar Partskhaladze to influence Georgian society and politics in favor of Russia.

In addition, the U.S. State Department statement said that in addition to Partskhaladze, sanctions were imposed on Russian intelligence officer Alexander Onishchenko, who allegedly helped “his accomplice Partskhaladze obtain a Russian passport and possibly Russian citizenship.”

On September 18, it became known that the National Bank of Georgia restricted former Prosecutor General and under U.S. sanctions Otar Partskhaladze’s access to bank assets and financial transactions. All his accounts have been frozen.

As the National Bank explained, the sanctioned person is restricted both in the disposal of funds and in the ability to conduct all types of financial transactions.

