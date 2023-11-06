Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
-
Monday, November 6, Azerbaijan
● Azerbaijani foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov accused German counterpart Annalena Berbock of using Armenian names of Azerbaijani settlements during a joint press conference in Baku.
● “It is necessary to follow the norms of international law regarding the names of cities of sovereign states. Germany declares that it supports the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, but when speaking about the cities of Shusha and Khankendi, for some reason it uses Armenian names,” Bayramov said.
● During her visit to Azerbaijan, German foreign minister Annalena Berbock met with representatives of the country’s civil society, but later – in an interview with a local television – she described it as a meeting with IDPs from Armenia during the first Karabakh war. “The West Azerbaijan Community” (a public organization uniting Azerbaijani refugees) accused Berbok of “outright lies.”
● “The number of victims of mine terror on the territory of Azerbaijan after the end of the second Karabakh war has reached 337 people”: Azerbaijani foreign ministry.
● Military machinery of the Azerbaijani army is being mobilized in Khankendi ahead of the Victory Day parade due on November 8.
-
Monday, November 6, Armenia
● Former President Robert Kocharyan’s son Levon Kocharyan, who was arrested during September’s anti-government rallies on charges of assaulting police officers, will become an MP. Now, according to his lawyer, his detention is illegal.
● Yerevan calls for urgent action by international institutions to ensure rights of Karabakh citizens: deputy foreign minister at Francophonie conference.
● Families of peacekeepers killed in Karabakh will receive 1 million rubles from the Russian Peace Foundation.
● Noel Mikayelyan became world boxing champion according to the World Boxing Council (WBC).
-
Monday, November 6, Georgia
● Editor of Radio Liberty’s European bureau Rikard Jozwiak: It is very likely that Georgia will get the status of a candidate for EU membership, but it will come with certain conditions.
● “Instead of attacking and weakening the party from within, leave it and do something of your own,” former President Mikheil Saakashvili addressed members of his United National Movement party, whose ranks have recently become increasingly divided. He said that “the priority now is to put forth new faces” and promised to announce his “plan of struggle” in the near future.
● Facts of alleged physical and verbal violence against minor pupils were revealed in the orphanage in Gori. Information about this is disseminated by the local TV company TV Monitoring.
● The Northern Lights phenomenon known as “Aurora” colored the skies in certain regions of Georgia a striking shade of blood-red. This unusual event was also witnessed in Ukraine and certain areas of Russia.
The photo, authored by Tata Merlani, was taken in the region of Svaneti, above Ushba.
-
