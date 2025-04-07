Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: latest news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
Monday, April 7, Georgia. "If opposition parties boycott the elections, it will be better for democracy," - Parliament Speaker
● A court has rejected the lawsuit filed by the opposition coalition “Strong Georgia” and the NGO International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED) against the Central Election Commission’s decision to impose new restrictions on election observers. Observers are now barred from viewing voters’ IDs and from taking photos or videos. Key local elections are scheduled for October. Read more here
● “If opposition parties boycott the elections, it will be better for democracy, as they are still busy deceiving their supporters,” said Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili. He claimed the CEC’s new decisions (see above) follow the highest international standards. Papuashvili also stated that “another attack is being prepared against elections and democracy in Georgia.” He added: “The problem is not ISFED, Transparency International, or other groups acting as foreign agents. The problem lies with the donors funding them and pushing them to act against democracy in Georgia.”
● ISFED has released a report on a Russian-led disinformation campaign targeting Georgia during last October’s parliamentary elections. The opposition rejected the results as rigged and has since refused to participate in parliament, which is now composed solely of the ruling Georgian Dream party. ISFED said the Russian campaign involved both foreign intelligence services and Kremlin-aligned media. Its key message was that the West—particularly the U.S.—was allegedly funding protests in Georgia and urging the country to “open a second front” against Russia.
● “Russia, through its puppet oligarchs, has nearly seized full control of power in Georgia. Moscow has launched a new hybrid strategy here to replace more costly military tactics. This hybrid strategy threatens everyone,” said 5th President Salome Zourabichvili during the “Meeting for Democracy” event in Paris. She called on the EU “not to let a country granted candidate status turn into a model of totalitarian dictatorship within a year.” Zourabichvili urged the international community to “resist this.”
● Vazha Siradze, the head of Georgia’s patrol police who is under international sanctions for violence against protesters and unlawful detentions, has been appointed governor of the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region. Sergi Bzishvili will replace him as head of patrol police, according to TV Pirveli sources.
● Saba Sordia, a journalist from Indigo magazine, was detained in Tbilisi for allegedly disobeying police orders. Authorities did not inform his family or relatives of the arrest. The Social Justice Center said the incident reflects a broader pattern of “arbitrary and unjustified searches and arrests used by police as tools of intimidation and repression.”
● A debate on Georgia is taking place today in Paris as part of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) session. A resolution is expected to be adopted outlining measures against the ruling Georgian Dream party over its adoption of new repressive laws. The mandate of the Georgian delegation at PACE is currently only partially recognized. A previous resolution demanded the release of detained protesters and the scheduling of new parliamentary elections by April—conditions that have not been met.
● Georgia national team goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was named man of the match in Valencia’s 2–1 win over Real Madrid on April 5. He is under contract with Liverpool and currently on loan to Valencia. That same day, fellow Georgian footballer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was also named man of the match in PSG’s 1–0 home win over Angers, after providing an assist. Kvaratskhelia has become the first Georgian footballer to win top-5 league titles in two different countries.
● Georgian Airways is launching another flight to Russia, this time to Yekaterinburg. The airline already flies from Tbilisi to Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Novosibirsk. Red Wings is also adding new routes. Currently, more than 400 flights per month operate between Georgia and Russia.
Photo: Mass pro-European protests have continued in Tbilisi for the fourth month, demanding the release of detained protesters and new parliamentary elections to allow a lawful change of power in the country:
Monday, April 7, Armenia. "The Nagorno-Karabakh issue is no longer on the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization agenda," the foreign ministry
● Former head of the State Revenue Committee Gagik Khachatryan has been barred from traveling to Germany for medical treatment due to a new criminal case opened against him. He has been placed under a travel ban. Khachatryan is accused of abuse of power, embezzlement, involvement in money laundering, and corruption. As part of ongoing legal proceedings, the authorities are seeking to confiscate 210 real estate properties, 13 vehicles, and over 33 billion drams (approximately $84 million) from him, his sons, and others involved.
● “Following the announcement of the decree on the forced displacement of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh and the dissolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh entity, this issue is no longer on the agenda of the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Armenia’s foreign ministry said in a response to a query from the Armenian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The query followed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement during a meeting with the German president, in which he claimed that “Armenia’s insistence on including the fate of the so-called ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’ in the peace agreement” was the main obstacle in negotiations.
● MP Levon Kocharyan from the opposition “Armenia” party called the foreign ministry’s statement “treacherous and anti-national.”
● Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission has finalized the results of the March 30 municipal elections in Gyumri, the country’s second-largest city. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party won more seats than any other political force—14 out of 33—but fell short of the majority needed to appoint its own mayoral candidate. More details available here.
● Ruben Vardanyan, the former state minister of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic currently imprisoned in Azerbaijan, has released another message through his family, thanking everyone “who is thinking of and praying for him and the other detainees.”
● Suspicious Telegram channels have become more active recently. “The content is published in Armenian, but there are credible suspicions that these channels were created outside Armenia,” said Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan.
● A Sochi–Yerevan flight finally landed at Zvartnots Airport after a 24-hour delay caused by heavy fog in Sochi.
Monday, April 7, Azerbaijan. The Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to hold Armenia accountable following new landmine explosions
● The Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to hold Armenia accountable following new landmine explosions on April 6 in the Jabrayil and Aghdam districts, which returned to Azerbaijani control after the 2020 Second Karabakh War. Four people, including children, were reportedly seriously injured. The statement noted that “since the 2020 war, 392 people have been killed or injured due to mine contamination of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.”
● Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva issued a statement on what she called “Armenia’s mine terror” and also urged the international community “to assist Azerbaijan, including in holding Armenia accountable.”
● “Around ten thousand internally displaced persons have already returned to their native lands in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War. That number is expected to reach 140,000 by the end of 2026,” said Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Tashkent. “Armenia occupied 20% of Azerbaijan’s territory for 30 years. Nearly one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced. More than 250,000 of them were expelled from Armenia,” Gafarova said.
● “Respond promptly to any provocations from Armenia and increase vigilance in organizing combat duty,” Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov instructed during a large-scale video conference with deputy ministers, branch commanders, department heads, unit leaders, and military academy heads. The main focus was the regular shelling of Azerbaijani positions and reconnaissance drone flights from Armenia. Yerevan, for its part, denies the accusations and calls for joint investigations.
● Reporters Without Borders has launched a campaign on behalf of five prominent journalists imprisoned in different countries. One of them is 35-year-old Sevinj Vagifgizi, editor-in-chief of the popular outlet AbzasMedia, who is in detention on charges of “foreign currency smuggling,” along with several colleagues. They deny the charges, calling them retaliation for critical reporting on Azerbaijani authorities. At her most recent court hearing on March 11, Vagifgizi said President Ilham Aliyev bears direct responsibility for her imprisonment. Reporters Without Borders published an article about Sevinj Vagifgizi, featuring a story from her mother about raising her, and renewed their call for the immediate release of the journalist and her colleagues.
