British MP: 'There’s a 6 or 7 out of 10 chance that sanctions will be imposed on Ivanishvili — and he’s already very afraid of it'

UK sanctions against Ivanishvili

UK Member of Parliament and Liberal Democrat James McCleary spoke to Radio Liberty about potential sanctions against the informal leader of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

When asked whether the UK’s ruling party would support sanctions, the MP said he couldn’t speak for every individual member of Parliament, but noted he hadn’t heard anyone openly oppose the idea.

James McCleary suggested that if Bidzina Ivanishvili were “neutralised,” the system he built could collapse as well.

James McCleary is one of the MPs actively calling for personal sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili and his inner circle. He submitted an early day motion — a procedural initiative aimed, he said, at “drawing the attention of the British Parliament to what is happening in Georgia.”

James McCleary:

“I believe that goal has been achieved — far more British MPs are now paying attention to the situation in Georgia. Some, of course, already had some awareness or interest, but the number of those who understand what’s happening is growing.

To be honest, I think Ivanishvili is already afraid that he might wake up one day to find the UK has imposed sanctions on him. An early day motion, as such, is not considered a particularly weighty document within the UK parliamentary system. That’s why I was surprised when we received an official response from the Georgian government. It’s absolutely unprecedented.”

“I didn’t expect them to respond at all. But it shows how sensitive they are to this issue — they’re genuinely worried that it could become a reality. That’s why they’re reacting so aggressively. And that’s why it’s so important for our government to act quickly. Unlike Russia, where power is more diffused, in Georgia everything is controlled by one oligarch. And unlike with Putin, we actually have real leverage over him.

We know that London — and the UK more broadly — has become a place where Ivanishvili keeps his assets. That’s alarming, and we’re not going to turn a blind eye.

Some steps have already been taken, but there’s still much more to do. Until we move against the people at the centre of all this, we can’t say we’ve done enough. I think the [UK] government is slowly moving in the right direction — but there’s still a long way to go.”

“It’s worth noting that when it comes to sanctions, the UK has been far more ambitious and firm than many other countries — both towards Russia and Belarus. I hope we’ll follow the same path with Georgia. At this point, I’d estimate the likelihood of that happening at 6 or 7 out of 10.

We also need to be prepared for the possibility that the system could collapse very quickly. And in moments like that, it’s absolutely vital that the rule of law and democratic institutions are restored swiftly and effectively.”