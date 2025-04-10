UK imposes sanctions on four more senior Georgian officials

UK sanctions Georgian officials

The UK has imposed financial sanctions on four more senior members of the Georgian Dream party. All four will have their UK-based assets frozen, and visa restrictions will be applied to them.

The sanctions target the following individuals:

● Giorgi Gabitashvili – Prosecutor General of Georgia

● Shalva Bedoidze – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

● Mirza Kezevadze – Deputy Head of the Special Tasks Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

● Karlo Katsitadze – Head of the Special Investigation Service

The UK has accused all four officials of being responsible for serious human rights violations. According to London:

Giorgi Gabitashvili failed to investigate or hold security forces accountable for violence against protesters.

failed to investigate or hold security forces accountable for violence against protesters. Karlo Katsitadze also failed to conduct proper investigations into cases of police brutality.

also failed to conduct proper investigations into cases of police brutality. Mirza Kezevadze is held responsible for the actions of security forces who used violence.

is held responsible for the actions of security forces who used violence. Shalva Bedoidze is linked to the excessive use of force by police against demonstrators.

Earlier, on 2 April, the UK imposed similar sanctions on two Georgian judges — Mikheil Chinchaladze and Levan Murusidze.

In addition, on 19 December 2024, five senior Georgian officials — including Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri — were placed under UK sanctions.

According to the British government, these individuals were responsible for violent attacks on journalists and peaceful demonstrators.

The sanctions followed the UK’s decision to suspend all support programmes for the Georgian government and to limit cooperation with the Georgian Dream party.