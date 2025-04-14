Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
-
Monday, April 14, Georgia. The head of the parliamentary majority from "Georgian Dream" is expected to replace the interior minister
● Local media, citing a source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, report that a decision has been made for the resignation of Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri. It is expected that he will be replaced by Mamuka Mdinaradze, the leader of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction. According to the same source, changes are also expected at the level of deputy ministers.
● Opposition leader Giorgi Gakharia scheduled a briefing today at the exact time he was summoned to appear before the commission set up by Georgian Dream to investigate the actions of previous authorities — at 12 p.m. Several other opposition figures have already refused to attend the commission’s sessions, and the Prosecutor General’s Office is initiating criminal cases against them as a result.
● Today, the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament, led by Georgian Dream, will consider a legislative package in its first hearing, which includes:
• A ban on international organizations holding lectures, seminars, and other public events for political parties;
• A requirement for international donors to obtain government approval before providing grants;
• Authorization for the Constitutional Court to ban the creation of a new political party if its goals, activities, or leadership mirror those of a party already banned by the court;
• Shortened deadlines for Constitutional Court rulings on whether a party’s activities are constitutional, as well as for lawsuits seeking to revoke the mandate of an MP elected through such a party.
Once reviewed by the committee, the package will move to a plenary session.
● The Social Justice Center declared the dismissal of journalists Vasil Ivanov-Chikovani and Nino Zautashvili from Public Broadcaster to be unlawful. The journalists had criticized the channel’s editorial policy. According to the organization, their dismissal violated both labor rights and freedom of expression. Two days ago, the channel’s management stated that the decision followed a disciplinary investigation (more details available). For several months, mass protests have taken place in front of the Public Broadcaster’s building, with widespread public criticism of its perceived full loyalty to Georgian Dream.
● Giorgi Vashadze, one of the leaders of the “United National Movement Alliance,” said: “Georgian Dream is using a psychological strategy developed in Russia: to create so many mutually exclusive ‘truths’ that people can no longer distinguish between them — and remain silent.”
● Tbilisi City Hall made a statement regarding the death of a 13-year-old boy in the Avchala district of the capital on April 12, effectively placing responsibility on local residents. The boy died after falling into an open elevator shaft. The city hall confirmed that the building is in a state of disrepair and stated that several years ago, residents were offered relocation to a safer place — some agreed, others refused. Residents told the “Pirveli” TV channel that some families indeed left, but those who remain have been asking City Hall for support for years without any result.
● The airline Edelweiss, part of the Lufthansa Group, has launched operations in Georgia. On April 12, the company completed its first direct flight from Zurich to Tbilisi, carrying 151 passengers. Edelweiss will operate direct Zurich–Tbilisi–Zurich flights twice a week. According to Levan Moseshvili, Director of the Airports Association, there had previously been no direct flights from Georgian airports to Zurich.
📷 Pictured on the left: potential new Interior Minister Mamuka Mdinaradze and current Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri:
-
Monday, April 14, Azerbaijan. The President of the PACE called Ilham Aliyev a dictator, and he was banned from entering Azerbaijan
● President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Theodoros Roussopoulos, sharply criticized Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, calling him a “dictator.” His remarks came in response to a recent statement by Aliyev that Azerbaijan would no longer recognize rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, since its delegation was excluded from PACE and does not participate in the selection of judges. “Aliyev jails his political opponents and has long refused to respect the rule of law and human rights or to meet the standards of the Council of Europe. That is why the Assembly rightfully did not recognize the mandate of the Azerbaijani delegation. No one can blackmail the Council of Europe. We are not afraid of Aliyev or others who behave like dictators,” Roussopoulos said in an interview with Alpha News.
● Foreign ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizadeh issued a strong response to Theodoros Roussopoulos’s statement. “Roussopoulos, Schwabe (a PACE deputy from Germany), and others like them constantly try to discredit Azerbaijan’s position, which is based on international law and justice. Over the years, PACE has earned the justified resentment of the Azerbaijani people due to its anti-Azerbaijani policy based on double standards. Insulting the head of state and calling him a ‘dictator’ is completely unacceptable—it reflects political incompetence and ignorance. The name of Theodoros Roussopoulos, along with the 76 PACE members who supported the unfair and legally questionable initiative to suspend the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE, has been added to a blacklist. If Roussopoulos attempts to enter Azerbaijan, he will be expelled.”
● “Thanks to Turkey’s support, Baku thwarted Western plans to punish Azerbaijan for restoring its territorial integrity. They held discussions at the UN Security Council and tried to impose EU sanctions, but all these attempts were in vain,” said foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov in an interview with the Turkish agency Anadolu. “The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs — the US, France, and Russia — took no practical steps to resolve the Karabakh issue. No pressure was put on Armenia, the occupying country. But after the problem was resolved in the Second Karabakh War, Western countries that had been inactive for 30 years began pressuring Azerbaijan,” Bayramov said, adding that “France and Emmanuel Macron personally are behind all this.”
● President Ilham Aliyev met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset during the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Turkey. Reportedly, they discussed prospects for cooperation.
● A meeting between Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze took place in Antalya. According to the press release, Kobakhidze noted that recent statements by the Azerbaijani president regarding bilateral relations had sparked significant interest in Georgia. The release also states that Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of solidarity between Azerbaijan and Georgia amid an unstable international environment and said that regional issues should be resolved directly by the countries of the South Caucasus.
● On the same day in Tbilisi, Azerbaijani ambassador Faig Guliyev met with Georgian president Mikheil Kavelashvili and the new head of the State Security Service, Anri Okhanashvili.
● At the Antalya forum, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers discussed normalization following the agreed text of a peace treaty (announced on March 13). Both sides expressed readiness to continue dialogue.
● Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow is ready to help finalize a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and emphasized implementing all previous trilateral agreements.
● Foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia participated in a panel on South Caucasus cooperation (pictured below). Moderators included Nigar Göksel of the International Crisis Group and TRT World’s Auskar Surbakti.
● During the discussion, Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov said:
• Once the OSCE Minsk Group is dissolved and amendments are made to Armenia’s Constitution, there will be no obstacles to signing the peace agreement.
• The resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be formalized in a legally binding manner.
• For Azerbaijan, it is very important to ensure a secure and direct connection with its Nakhchivan autonomy (the road for this must pass through Armenian territory, but the sides have not reached an agreement on who will control it – JAMnews).
● Georgian foreign minister Maka Bochorishvili said during the discussion: “For decades, we have had a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan based on friendship and strong cooperation. With Armenia, we have traditionally had very good relations, which were recently upgraded to a strategic partnership. We are genuinely committed to strengthening peace and stability in our region. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan can count on Georgia, which is ready to provide all possible means to support dialogue in our region.”
● Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the discussion: “After lengthy negotiations, we have agreed on the text of the peace agreement. Armenia’s current goal is to determine the place and date for signing the peace agreement with Azerbaijan. We believe this marks the beginning of establishing relations.”
● Former military prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev, known for his role in the 2017 Terter case (where dozens of soldiers were tortured on espionage charges), has been appointed to Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court. Read more here
● Former diplomat and activist Emin Ibrahimov was sentenced to 7 years in prison for allegedly stabbing someone during a dispute. He denies it, saying the charges were fabricated due to his criticism of authorities. He called the trial a “state crime” ordered by Ilham Aliyev. Read more here
● Georgian president Mikheil Kavelashvili will visit Baku on April 15–16, marking his first foreign trip since his 2024 inauguration. Armenia is expected to follow.
● An official summit of the Organization of Turkic States is planned in Baku this autumn.
-
Monday, April 14, Armenia. Over 13,000 cubic meters of garbage accumulated in the rivers flowing through Yerevan over the course of the year
● In Armenia, “Palm Sunday” (Tsakhkazard) was celebrated – a popular holiday marking the “last Sunday” before Easter (pictured below). It commemorates the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, where he was greeted with palm branches. In Armenia, these are represented by olive and willow branches, which are blessed in all churches.
● A panel discussion on regional cooperation opportunities in the South Caucasus took place in Antalya, Turkey, with the participation of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The moderators were the Director of the International Crisis Group in Turkey, Nigar Çoksel, and TRT World journalist Auskar Surbatkin.
● As part of this forum in Antalya, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also held meetings with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Turkey.
● The Armenian national team won 24:3 against Malaysia in the first match of the Division IV Ice Hockey World Championship. This is the first victory for the Armenian team in the last 15 years.
● Arthur Davtyan won a bronze medal at the World Cup in artistic gymnastics, held in Osijek, Croatia.
● Armenia is participating in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka. The pavilion is represented by 8 “pillars,” each representing Armenia – from ancient history to modern technologies.
● Over 13,000 cubic meters of garbage were collected in the Razdan, Getar, and Vohchaberd rivers flowing through Yerevan over the course of the year. This information and video (see below) were published by Yerevan’s municipal government. (Video below)
● The family of Ruben Vardanyan, the former state minister of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, who is imprisoned in Baku, has released another fragment of his memoirs. “First, meaning is born, and only then comes recognition. Today, however, it is often the other way around. This is the main crisis of our time. No one can stop us, except ourselves,” the excerpt reads.
-
