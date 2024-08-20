Defendants in the "Abzas Media case" now face up to 12 years in prison

“Abzas Media case”: 7 new charges

In Azerbaijan, four more individuals arrested in the “Abzas Media Case” have been hit with new, more serious charges. They now face up to 12 years in prison instead of the previous maximum of 8 years.

On August 19, Ulvi Hasanli, director of the independent online publication, Sevinj Vagifgizi, editor-in-chief, Elnara Gasimova, journalist at Abzas Media, and Hafiz Babaly, investigative journalist, were charged with seven new felony offenses.

They are now charged with “illegal entrepreneurship resulting in large-scale income,” “money laundering by an organized group,” “smuggling by an organized group,” “forgery and use of forged documents,” as well as “group tax evasion” under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

According to their lawyers, Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinj Vagifgizi, and Elnara Gasimova refused to sign the indictment.

Previously, similar charges were brought against other defendants in the “Abzas Media Case”: Deputy Director Mahammad Kekalov, journalist Nargiz Absalamova, and economist Farid Mehralizadeh.

Economist Farid Mehralizadeh, arrested in connection with the “Abzas Media Case,” stated he has no association with the publication. The current management of Abzas Media also issued a statement claiming the outlet had not collaborated with Mehralizadeh.

Until now, all defendants in the “Abzas Media Case” were only charged with “smuggling by a group of persons by prior conspiracy,” facing up to 8 years in prison. Under the new charges, the journalists and economist could face 7 to 12 years imprisonment.

The media outlet`s director, Ulvi Hasanli, was arrested on November 20 last year. On the same day, during a search of the Abzas Media office, 40,000 euros were discovered.

Deputy director Mahammad Kekalov was also arrested that day, followed by Sevinj Vagifgizi on November 21. Later, staff members Nargiz Absalamova, Elnara Gasimova, and investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly were also arrested.

The “Abzas Media Case” also led to the arrest of individuals unrelated to the publication – human rights activist Anar Mammadli, editor-in-chief of meclis.info portal Imran Aliyev, and economist Farid Mehralizadeh. Later, Anar Mammadli’s case was separated, while Imran Aliyev and Farid Mehralizadeh remain under investigation in the “Abzas Media case.”

All those arrested in this case have denied the charges, claiming they are being persecuted for their professional activities.

International media rights organizations have called on Azerbaijani authorities to immediately release the detained journalists and cease pressure on independent media.

Human rights defenders recognize those arrested in the “Abzas Media Case” as political prisoners.