Pay and serve just one month in the army: A new legislative proposal in Armenia
Hayk Sargsyan, a member of Armenia’s National Assembly from the ruling Civil Contract party, has proposed giving citizens over the age of 18 the option to choose how they complete their mandatory military service. Under the proposed scheme, individuals could pay 20 million drams (approximately $52,000) into the state budget and serve just one month in the army instead of the standard two years.
The MP also suggests raising the upper age limit for mandatory military service from the current 27 to 37. He argues that his proposals would make it easier to combat draft evasion.
However, political analysts view the initiative as an attempt by the ruling party to “legalise exemption from military service in exchange for money.”
More on the MP’s proposals, along with commentary from Armenian political analysts, below.
Three service options for conscripts
MP Hayk Sargsyan has submitted a draft bill to parliament that would allow citizens over the age of 18 to shorten their mandatory military service. Previously, such an option was available only to those who had turned 27 and had evaded conscription. A law passed in December 2023 introduced a choice: serve the full term without any payment, or opt for a reduced term by paying a set fee — thereby avoiding criminal liability for draft evasion.
Under the new legislative proposal, conscripts would be able to choose from three options:
- A full 24-month term comes with increased financial support from the state.
- Alternatively, conscripts may opt for a six-month service by paying 15 million drams (approximately $39,000).
- Those who prefer to serve just one month would need to contribute 20 million drams (around $52,000).
“A portion of the additional funds raised as a result of the legislative changes will be allocated toward increasing the financial support provided to rank-and-file conscripts serving their mandatory term,” Sargsyan explained.
At present, conscripted soldiers holding the rank of private receive just 3,400 drams per month (approximately $8.80).
15 million dram penalty for renouncing Armenian citizenship
The MP also proposes introducing a base fee of 15 million drams ($39,000) for male citizens under the age of 18 who choose to renounce Armenian citizenship.
“This is equivalent to the amount currently paid by draft evaders who reach the age of 27 in order to avoid criminal prosecution,” Sargsyan noted.
He reported that between 2020 and 2024, a total of 8,721 male citizens under 18 renounced their Armenian citizenship. According to the MP, this effectively allowed them to avoid mandatory military service.
Over the past 20 years, only 30–40% of eligible conscripts have actually served in the military, Sargsyan said:
“Because of the long duration of military service, regional security concerns, and a range of other factors, many avoid conscription. They leave the country for medical treatment, education, or other reasons and do not return until they are 37 — the age at which the statute of limitations expires. From 2010 to 2024, around 2,500 criminal cases opened against draft evaders were dropped due to the expiration of this term.”
New path to citizenship for Armenians living abroad
According to statistics presented by Hayk Sargsyan, around 42,000 men acquired Armenian citizenship between 2020 and 2024. However, only 7 percent of them — approximately 3,000 individuals — received citizenship before the age of 27.
The MP is proposing that ethnic Armenian males who are not currently citizens of the Republic of Armenia be given the opportunity to obtain citizenship before reaching the upper age limit for mandatory military service. Under current law, that limit is set at 27. Even in such cases, however, Sargsyan suggests granting citizenship only to those willing to serve a shortened military term and pay the required sum.
“Most diaspora Armenians who wish to become citizens wait until they turn 27 to avoid the two-year military service. I propose allowing them to either serve one year or pay the full established amount and forgo service entirely. These funds would go toward strengthening the armed forces. And in turn, we would gain additional conscripts or reservists,” the MP argued.
Commentary
Political analyst Tigran Grigoryan shared his thoughts on Facebook:
“Armenia continues to legalise draft evasion, further deepening the country’s social divide. If you have money — enjoy your freedom.”
Another political scientist, Suren Surenyants, also weighed in on the proposal:
“A lawmaker from the Civil Contract party is promoting a deeply anti-social bill. In essence, it institutionalises a corrupt scheme where money buys exemption from service. The armed forces, meanwhile, are becoming an army of peasants and workers.”
