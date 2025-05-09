Armenia concluded investigation into Azerbaijani claims of ceasefire violations

Yerevan investigated ceasefire violations alleged by Baku

Armenia has investigated ceasefire violation claims made by Azerbaijan, which received through diplomatic channels, and found no evidence of such incidents originating from the Armenian side. According to Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, the investigation confirmed that no breaches were committed by Armenian forces. The findings have been officially shared with Azerbaijani authorities.

Baku has repeatedly accused the Armenian military of violating the ceasefire agreement—allegations that have been consistently denied by Armenia’s Ministry of Defence.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani armed forces have regularly shelled Armenian border villages, according to local residents and confirmed by the Armenian Defence Ministry’s press office.

The most recent incident occurred on 7 May, when Azerbaijani troops reportedly opened fire on the village of Khnatsakh in Armenia’s Syunik Province, damaging a civilian home. A more serious episode was recorded two weeks earlier, when Azerbaijani forces allegedly targeted a residential building in the village of Khoznavar, also in Syunik. According to reports, a 73-year-old local resident, Ruben Khachatryan, narrowly escaped death.

Further details follow on the investigation into these incidents and cross-border shelling by Azerbaijani forces.

Yerevan provides Baku with evidence of Azerbaijani ceasefire violations

“We have shared with Baku information concerning violations committed by the Azerbaijani side. “We expect these findings to serve as the basis for a thorough investigation,” said Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, speaking to reporters.

The initial statement regarding the exchange of information came from the office of the Armenian Prime Minister:

“The Armenian side conducted an investigation into the information received from Baku and provided the Azerbaijani side with a report on the findings. Yerevan also submitted details of ceasefire violations committed by Azerbaijani forces.”

At present, there is no official confirmation as to whether Azerbaijan has launched its own investigation.

Residents of Armenian border villages report ongoing shelling

Azerbaijan began issuing near-daily accusations against Armenian forces for ceasefire violations shortly after the final draft of the peace agreement was agreed upon.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defence has consistently denied these allegations, urging Baku to cooperate in joint investigations and to provide public clarification. These appeals have gone unanswered.

Meanwhile, Armenian media outlets and social media platforms have been flooded with reports from residents of border regions, particularly in Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces, who describe sustained Azerbaijani shelling.

According to local accounts, Azerbaijani forces have been firing on the villages of Khnatsakh and Khoznavar in the Syunik Province on a daily basis for over a month.

Aftermath of the 7 May shelling in the village of Khnatsakh. The roof of a residential house was damaged. Photo: Armenian Ministry of Defence

Shelling of Homes and a Resident’s Narrow Escape

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Defence, recent shelling by Azerbaijani armed forces over the past two months has damaged:

the local House of Culture and several residential homes in the village of Khnatsakh;

residential buildings, rooftops, and rooftop solar panels in the village of Khoznavar.

On 23 April, 73-year-old Ruben Khachatryan narrowly escaped death during an attack on Khoznavar. Speaking to reporters, he said that had he been sitting instead of lying down, a bullet would have struck him. Azerbaijani positions are located approximately one kilometre from his home.

“At times, gunfire is registered along the border that is not directed toward Armenian territory. In such instances, the ministry does not issue public statements regarding ceasefire violations,” the Defence Ministry noted.

Baku remains silent on Yerevan’s proposals

Back in June 2024, the office of Armenia’s Prime Minister submitted a proposal to the administration of the President of Azerbaijan—via diplomatic channels—to establish a bilateral mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations.

To date, Baku has not responded.

Both the Prime Minister’s office and Armenia’s Ministry of Defence continue to reaffirm, following each Azerbaijani claim of attacks on its positions, that the proposal remains on the table.

Follow us – Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Yerevan investigated ceasefire violations alleged by Baku