Head of Muslims of Georgia accused of ‘sabotage’, believes the reason was interview with opposition channel

The head of the Administration of All Muslims of Georgia, Sheikh Mirtag Asadov, and several founders of the organization, has been charged in a criminal case article 318 of the criminal code – ‘sabotage’.

There are no official explanations of what Asadov is accused of, while the State Security Service of Georgia did not comment on the situation.

Mirtag Asadov is due to appear on April 17 at the state security department in the city of Marneuli, where he lives.

A lawyer was provided to him by the Center for Human Rights and Monitoring of Georgia.

Mirtag Asadov himself believes that the case brought against him is connected with an interview that he gave to the opposition television channel Mtavari Archi.

During the interview, Asadov commented on the statement of Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia that the churches will not be closed on Easter.

Asadov said Georgia is not a theocratic country.

“God in both religions [in Islam and Christianity] is one. Both the mosque and the church are houses of God. Closing one and allowing the other to be left open is unfair. “We closed the doors of the mosque, because we feel responsible to society. On April 25 Ramadan begins. Then we will open a mosque and see if they treat us with the same understanding as they would the church.” “The prime minister’s words are discriminatory, he divides the country’s citizens into friends and foes, which is wrong,” Asadov said.

Asadov later said the answer was rhetorical.