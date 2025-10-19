Germany recalls ambassador from Tbilisi “because of hate campaign by Georgian authorities”

Germany recalls its ambassador from Georgia

Germany has recalled its ambassador from Georgia for consultations following attacks by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Fischer returned to Berlin over a “hate campaign launched by the Georgian authorities against the EU and himself personally.”

“The Georgian leadership has been running a campaign against the European Union, Germany, and German Ambassador Fischer for several months. In this regard, the foreign minister has decided to recall Ambassador Fischer for consultations to discuss further steps.

Tomorrow, the EU Foreign Affairs Council will discuss the situation in Georgia,” the ministry’s statement said.

● The recall of the ambassador marks another escalation in tensions between the German and Georgian governments. In mid-September, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili criticized Ambassador Fischer for “interference in the country’s internal affairs” and openly expressed a desire to expel him.

● German Ambassador to Georgia Peter Fischer was summoned to the Georgian Foreign Ministry on September 24. Before entering the building, Fischer said it was “an unusual event in relations between friendly states.”

● On September 8, Shalva Papuashvili, head of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction, claimed on social media that “thugs” — supporters of the German ambassador — had attacked the party’s headquarters in Tbilisi.

● In response, Ambassador Fischer wrote on X that Germany’s Minister of State for European Affairs had expressed the full support of the German government for him as ambassador.

● On September 10, Germany’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement strongly condemning the “baseless accusations” made by Parliament Speaker Papuashvili and calling on the Georgian authorities to stop spreading false information and to change their political course.

● On September 24, 27 embassies in Georgia released a joint statement responding to accusations against their diplomatic missions, saying such claims undermine the ability of diplomats to carry out their duties. The statement emphasized that meetings with both government and opposition representatives, as well as civil society, fully comply with the Vienna Convention.

