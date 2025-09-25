Germany’s ambassador in Georgia summoned over “interference in internal affairs”

German ambassador summoned to Georgia’s foreign ministry

Germany’s ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, was summoned to the foreign ministry. Before the meeting, Fischer said this was not a typical practice between friendly states. He also noted he planned to criticise the government’s current course, which he said goes against European integration.

According to a statement from the foreign ministry, run by the ruling Georgian Dream party, officials expressed concern over attempts to “push a radical agenda in the country”, which they said “contradicts democratic principles” and “fuels social polarisation”.

Georgia’s foreign ministry statement

“On 24 September, first deputy foreign minister Giorgi Zurabashvili met with Peter Fischer, ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Georgia.

During the meeting, the ambassador was reminded that under Article 41(1) of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, members of a diplomatic mission must respect the laws and regulations of the host state and refrain from interfering in its internal affairs.

The Georgian side expressed concern over attempts to push a radical agenda in the country, saying this contradicted democratic principles and contributed to polarisation.

Concerns were also raised about efforts to politicise ongoing court cases in Georgia and the involvement of ambassadors in them.

Officials questioned the basis of the concerns expressed by the German embassy about the Georgian authorities allegedly inciting hatred and spreading disinformation. The ministry noted that the embassy had been formally asked to provide specific evidence to support these claims but had so far failed to do so. The Georgian side described such allegations as yet another baseless attack on the government.

Despite what it called targeted campaigns against it, the government stressed it valued relations with Germany, warning that such actions undermined the partnership developed between the two countries over the years. The foreign ministry said it hoped that the future work of diplomatic missions would be guided by principles of cooperation based on mutual respect.”

Peter Fischer’s response

“First “summoning” of a German ambassador in Georgia. I refuted in detail baseless attacks on me and placed responsibility for new low in German-Georgian relations on the Georgian government and Georgian Dream representatives, who by actions and rhetoric caused it and block EU-path.

I was not heard.

I am not a radical.

Germany remains a friend,” Fischer wrote on X.

Context

In recent weeks, members of the ruling Georgian Dream party have accused EU and other partner countries’ ambassadors of supporting violence and extremism in Georgia.

On 8 September, Georgian Dream’s parliamentary speaker, Shalva Papuashvili, claimed on social media that “titushki” (thugs) allegedly backed by Germany’s ambassador had attacked the party’s Tbilisi headquarters.

Following this, Germany’s ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, wrote on X that Germany’s minister of state for European affairs had expressed full support for him as ambassador on behalf of the German government.

On 10 September, Germany’s foreign ministry issued a statement strongly condemning Papuashvili’s “baseless accusations” and urging the Georgian authorities to stop spreading disinformation and to change their current political course.

On 24 September, the embassies of 27 countries in Georgia released a joint statement rejecting Georgian Dream’s accusations of supporting violence and extremism, saying such claims “undermine the ability of our diplomatic missions to carry out their duties.”

News in Georgia