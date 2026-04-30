Georgians among suspects in Russia-linked EU assassination network

Contract killings for Russia in the EU

A joint operation by Ukrainian law enforcement and partner countries uncovered a Europe-wide criminal network that investigators say was financed and coordinated by Russia. The group is accused of planning serious crimes, including contract killings. Among the 13 people detained are citizens of Georgia.

Members of a criminal gang

According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian intelligence services have tried to organise violent operations in European Union countries through intermediaries since August 2024.

One of the main areas of activity was Lithuania, where the group targeted a Russian dissident granted political asylum and a Lithuanian citizen known for supporting Ukraine. Investigators say the group carried out covert surveillance and gathered detailed information on the targets’ movements.

The network included dozens of people from several countries, including Georgia, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Latvia, Moldova and Greece, showing its wide geographic reach and a high level of coordination.

According to prosecutors, members of the group were often recruited through intermediaries, and some had prior convictions. Funding moved through covert channels, using forged documents and bank accounts opened in other people’s names.

Authorities in Lithuania have charged 13 people. Nine are already in custody, and Interpol has issued arrest warrants for four others. Some suspects have already been extradited from other countries.

At a later stage of the investigation, authorities uncovered a broader range of the network’s activities across Europe. These included plans for sabotage, efforts to gather intelligence on military facilities and equipment intended for Ukraine, as well as preparations for provocations, including arson attacks on infrastructure.

Contract killings for Russia in the EU