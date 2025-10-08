Georgian Prime Minister: 'No organisation or state condemned attempted government overthrow'

Kobakhidze says no one condemned attempted coup

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at a briefing that no international organisation or state “condemned the attempted overthrow of the government” during the 4 October rally in Tbilisi.

“It has already been four days since the violent assault on the presidential palace in Tbilisi, whose declared aim was to overthrow the government elected by the Georgian people. However, during these days, none of the organisations or states that claim the right to promptly assess Georgia’s internal political developments, criticise the country, and issue it instructions — including the United States, the European Union, or any of its member states — have made a statement condemning the attempted overthrow of the government elected by the people of Georgia, or the violent assault on the presidential palace.

Moreover, the European Union, the OSCE/ODIHR, and other actors have even allowed themselves to make statements of the opposite nature. Naturally, the fact that no one has distanced themselves from or condemned the attempt to overthrow the government and the violence in Georgia is interpreted simply as an indirect yet clear expression of support for the overthrow and the violence,” Kobakhidze said.

On 4 October, municipal elections were held in Georgia, which were boycotted by a significant part of the opposition. Many citizens who believe that the ruling Georgian Dream party falsified the results of the parliamentary elections on 26 October 2024 also refused to vote. As a result, voter turnout was the lowest in the country’s history since independence.

On the same day, a large-scale protest took place in Tbilisi, ending with an attempted storming of the presidential palace and clashes with police.

Security forces used water cannons and tear gas. More than twenty people were detained, with some facing criminal charges of attempting a coup.

Irakli Kobakhidze directly accused the EU ambassador of organising the unrest.