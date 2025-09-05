President from Georgian Dream pardons opposition coalition leaders

“Yesterday the registration of electoral subjects for the local elections was completed. Among the registered political groups is the ‘Lelo – Strong Georgia’ coalition, whose leaders are currently serving prison sentences for a specific offence.

There is no doubt that the local elections would still have taken place in a competitive environment even if they had remained in prison. It should also be stressed that elections in general must not serve as an indulgence for any politician who has committed a crime. Nor can we ignore the fact that just a few weeks ago these prisoners rejected my offer of a pardon, thereby attempting to insult the presidency.

However, despite all these circumstances, in order to prevent anyone from claiming that the local elections are being held under conditions of limited competition, I have decided to pardon the two convicts: Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze. I hope they will continue their political activities in accordance with the law.

I call on all electoral subjects to contribute to holding the local elections in a healthy and peaceful atmosphere. I wish success to all those taking part with a sincere desire to develop municipalities and represent the interests of the people,” said Mikheil Kavelashvili.