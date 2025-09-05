President from Georgian Dream pardons opposition coalition leaders
Mikheil Kavelashvili, the president from Georgian Dream, announced that he had decided to pardon the leaders of the “Lelo – Strong Georgia” coalition, Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze.
On 23 June 2025, Georgian Dream had the two sentenced to eight months in prison and banned from holding leadership positions for two years for failing to appear before a parliamentary commission investigating the actions of the Saakashvili government. The verdict was delivered by judge Zviad Sharadze.
Kavelashvili said the pardon was granted so that “no one can claim” that the local elections scheduled for October are taking place under conditions of limited competition.
“Yesterday the registration of electoral subjects for the local elections was completed. Among the registered political groups is the ‘Lelo – Strong Georgia’ coalition, whose leaders are currently serving prison sentences for a specific offence.
There is no doubt that the local elections would still have taken place in a competitive environment even if they had remained in prison. It should also be stressed that elections in general must not serve as an indulgence for any politician who has committed a crime. Nor can we ignore the fact that just a few weeks ago these prisoners rejected my offer of a pardon, thereby attempting to insult the presidency.
However, despite all these circumstances, in order to prevent anyone from claiming that the local elections are being held under conditions of limited competition, I have decided to pardon the two convicts: Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze. I hope they will continue their political activities in accordance with the law.
I call on all electoral subjects to contribute to holding the local elections in a healthy and peaceful atmosphere. I wish success to all those taking part with a sincere desire to develop municipalities and represent the interests of the people,” said Mikheil Kavelashvili.
