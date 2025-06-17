Opinion: 55% of opposition voters in Georgia want the opposition to take part in municipal elections
Expert opinion on ISSA poll results
Commenting on the results of a recent poll, director of the Institute for Social Studies and Analysis (ISSA) Iago Kachkachishvili highlights that nearly 55% of pro-European opposition voters in Georgia believe the opposition should participate in the municipal elections scheduled for autumn 2025.
One of the most debated topics in Georgia today is whether the opposition will contest the municipal elections, given that it rejected the outcome of the 2024 parliamentary elections and withdrew from parliamentary activity.
A large segment of opposition parties and coalitions oppose participating in the municipal elections, viewing it as a form of concession to the ruling Georgian Dream party and a de facto recognition of its government. They insist on holding repeat parliamentary elections instead.
However, many in Georgian society, including some within the opposition itself, see a boycott of the municipal elections as a losing strategy and a display of futile obstinacy.
Iago Kachkachishvili – expert opinion on ISSA poll results:
“So, the majority of respondents we surveyed support opposition parties taking part in the municipal elections.
At the same time, some prefer these elections to be held alongside repeat parliamentary elections, while others favour holding them separately.
Some in the public have asked about the stance of pro-European opposition voters in particular. My answer: 55% of these voters want the opposition to take part. Of these, more than half — 54% — support holding the municipal elections simultaneously with repeat parliamentary elections.”