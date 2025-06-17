Opinion: 55% of opposition voters in Georgia want the opposition to take part in municipal elections

One of the most debated topics in Georgia today is whether the opposition will contest the municipal elections, given that it rejected the outcome of the 2024 parliamentary elections and withdrew from parliamentary activity.

A large segment of opposition parties and coalitions oppose participating in the municipal elections, viewing it as a form of concession to the ruling Georgian Dream party and a de facto recognition of its government. They insist on holding repeat parliamentary elections instead.

However, many in Georgian society, including some within the opposition itself, see a boycott of the municipal elections as a losing strategy and a display of futile obstinacy.