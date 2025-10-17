Georgian Dream passes new law tightening measures against protesters

New Georgian protest laws

Ruling party Georgian Dream approves new repressive amendments targeting protest participants.

Amendments to the Administrative Code

They amend Article 174, Part 10 of the Administrative Offences Code, under which a demonstration participant may face administrative arrest for the following actions:

covering the face with a mask or other means;

possession of tear gas, nerve agents, and/or poisonous substances;

deliberately obstructing the movement of people or vehicles;

interfering with public order and safety measures enforced by police officers;

partially or fully blocking the roadway if the number of demonstrators allows the march to take place without obstructing traffic.

Failure to comply with these prohibitions may result in:

administrative arrest of up to 15 days for participants;

administrative arrest of up to 20 days for organizers.

Administrative arrest of up to 60 days may be imposed if demonstration participants:

possess firearms, explosives, flammable substances, radioactive materials, bladed weapons, or pyrotechnic devices;

carry objects or substances that are used or could be used to cause harm to the life or health of participants in the assembly or demonstration, or to others;

participate in a demonstration banned at the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in accordance with paragraph 1 of Article 13 of this law.

Amendments to the Criminal Code

In the event of a repeat commission of the actions described above within one year, they will be punishable under criminal law as follows:

imprisonment for up to one year;

imprisonment for up to two years for a second repeat offense;

a fine or imprisonment of up to one year for minors;

imprisonment for up to four years for organizers if their actions result in serious consequences.

A third violation of Article 173 of the Administrative Offences Code (“Failure to comply with a lawful order of a police officer or insulting an officer”) will be considered a criminal offense and punishable by:

imprisonment for up to one year;

imprisonment for up to two years for a repeat offense;

a fine, corrective labor, or imprisonment of up to one year for minors.

