Kavelashvili’s speech at the UN

Georgian Dream-installed president Mikheil Kavelashvili said in his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly that “the people of Georgia will not tolerate ultimatums, blackmail, or intimidation,” although he did not specify who, in his view, is carrying out such actions against Georgia.

“Georgia is open to any dialogue and cooperation, but we ask for respect, fairness, and dignified treatment,” Kavelashvili added.

Notably, he did not mention Russia at all in his speech. He referred to the occupation only once but did not specify which country has occupied Georgia.

From the UN podium, Kavelashvili addressed “Abkhaz and Ossetian brothers” and called on them to rebuild the “destroyed bridges.”

According to him, the “fundamental philosophy” of the Georgian government remains the preservation of peace in the country:

“My Abkhaz and Ossetian brothers and sisters, our cultural code has not changed – for us, diversity is not a problem but a necessary formula for existence. That is why we will always meet our brothers and sisters across the line of occupation with an open heart and an outstretched hand.

It is our duty, through joint efforts, to overcome artificially created obstacles, rebuild the destroyed bridges, and, as respected, long-suffering peoples, leave past grievances behind,” said Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Abkhazia and South Ossetia (the Tskhinvali region) are regions of Georgia that declared independence in the early 1990s amid bloody conflicts. After the Russia-Georgia war over South Ossetia in August 2008, Russia recognized both territories as independent states. Later, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru, and Syria followed suit. Georgia considers these territories to be occupied by Russia, and the rest of the world, including the UN, shares the same position.

In his speech, Kavelashvili also emphasized the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

“In Ukraine, a terrible, bloody war has been raging for four years, causing catastrophic consequences and massive human losses. Given the bitter experience of the 2008 war, the wounds of which have not yet healed for the people of Georgia, we understand better than many the pain that the Ukrainian people are experiencing today.

Today, as always, Georgia expresses its firm and unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.”

Kavelashvili also welcomed the peace initiative by President Donald Trump between Armenia and Azerbaijan:

“Deeply understanding the importance of peace, Georgia contributes to the transformation of the South Caucasus and seeks to turn it from a region of conflicts into a space for dialogue and economic prosperity.

We welcome the peace initiative of President Donald Trump between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as his efforts to bring a swift end to the bloody war between Russia and Ukraine.

For centuries, our country has been a crossroads of civilizations and a space for dialogue between different cultures. Today, Georgia is once again reclaiming its historical role.”

Mikheil Kavelashvili claimed that “the government’s pragmatic and rational policies have allowed Georgia to maintain peace and economic growth”:

“Georgia is committed to the fundamental principles and values of the UN and is a worthy and responsible member of the international community, as evidenced by the current government’s significant efforts to improve the protection of human rights.

It is precisely the government’s pragmatic and rational policies that have preserved peace and economic growth and significantly improved the quality of life for our citizens.

In recent years, despite numerous challenges, Georgia has demonstrated impressive resilience to external shocks.

The positive trajectory of Georgia’s development is reflected in and confirmed by international rankings and indicators from the world’s most respected organizations.”

