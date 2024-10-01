Ivanishvili is bringing Georgia closer to Russia

Political analyst Gia Khukhashvili stated on the program “360 Degrees” that Georgia’s informal leader, Bidzina Ivanishvili, seeks to repeat history and has long been preparing a “Second Treaty of Georgievsk.”

Furthermore, Khukhashvili labeled Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze’s positive assessment of Lavrov’s statements as “treason.”

He also mentioned the announcement of the “Georgian Dream” electoral program being postponed due to the campaign’s head and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s health, as well as the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to the United States. It was originally scheduled for October 1st.

The analyst claims he has new information showing that Georgian Dream is attempting to establish relations with the administration of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The Treaty of Georgievsk, also known as the “Treaty of Friendship,” was signed on July 24 (August 4) 1783 at the fortress of Georgievsk in the North Caucasus between Russia and the unified kingdom of Kartli-Kakheti. Under this agreement, the kingdom came under the protection of Russia. Through this act, King Irakli II of Kartli-Kakheti declared that he would refuse to recognize the supremacy of the Shah of Persia or any other ruler besides the Russian Emperor from that point on. In return, Russia committed to protecting Kartli-Kakheti from external enemies; however, the terms of the treaty were not followed by Russia.

Commentary:

Gia Khukhashvili: “Lavrov has claimed that (Abkhazia and South Ossetia) are states… and they will not cede any territory to us; we will participate separately as subjects. Russia’s strategic goal is to restore a modernized version of the USSR.

“This didn’t begin today. Now, with their technological capabilities, they will approach this in a way that may take a bit longer. First, they will force us to sign the 3+3 format. Then, through the Orthodox Church and other institutions, they will start to evoke the period before 1783, when Irakli II found himself caught between three empires—a situation that could easily be repeated. Afterwards, there will be a significant surge of activity… Bidzina has long been preparing a “Second Treaty of Georgievsk.”

“Moreover, let me tell you why there is a PR campaign surrounding Irakli II. This is no coincidence. Bidzina seeks to replicate the history and status of Irakli II in Georgia, rather than submit to Russia. He wants to stage it as if we have no other choice: the West has abandoned us, and thus the alternative to Turkey and Iran is, after all, a like-minded Russia. This game needs to be played. But for now, Bidzina’s fate resembles that of Ordzhonikidze more closely. His efforts are in vain. He will not succeed in becoming Irakli II.

Trump is also not meeting with them. This creates the illusion that they are somehow “setting things up” with him, and now they are trying to promote that narrative. That is their plan, but the problem is that even Trump is not meeting with them.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of the “Georgian Dream,” spoke in Gori, where he discussed the August War and the country’s territorial integrity. In this context, the informal leader of the country again attributed the start of the 2008 war not to Russia, but to the former government. He also announced a “Nuremberg-style trial” for the “National Movement,” the party of Mikheil Saakashvili.

According to Ivanishvili, the August War was a “deliberately planned external provocation,” which he believes was initiated by the previous authorities. In light of Russia’s attack and subsequent occupation in 2008, Ivanishvili stated that after the elections, “Dream” will “definitely find the strength to apologize for what the ‘National Movement’ sent to the fire in 2008—our Ossetian sisters and brothers.”

