fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgian-Abkhaz conflict
Georgian-Abkhaz conflict

Abkhaz Foreign Ministry: "If Georgia apologizes, it could be the first step toward reconciliation"

messenger vk-black email copy print

Will Georgia apologize to the Abkhaz?

An apology from Georgia would help resolve the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict,” said Abkhazia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Shamba, before the next round of the Geneva discussions.

During a meeting in Sukhum with the co-chairs of the Geneva discussions, Shamba mentioned a recent statement by Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” about Georgia’s authorities planning to apologize to the Ossetians for the 2008 war.

Shamba believes that if Tbilisi were to do the same for the Abkhaz by apologizing for the outbreak of the Georgian-Abkhaz war of 1992-93, it could serve as the first step toward reconciliation.

The minister believes that another step toward resolving the conflict could be Georgia’s abandonment of terms like “occupied territories.”

Regarding the widely circulated notion of a peaceful option for Abkhazia’s return to Georgia, Shamba stated, “The political status of Abkhazia is not open to discussion.”

During the same meeting, Sergey Shamba emphasized that “the Geneva discussions are currently the only platform where existing issues can be addressed at such a level.

According to Shamba, one of the most important agenda items for the Abkhaz side is the prevention of renewed military actions and the signing of a peace agreement.

He did not mention the need to move the discussions from Geneva to a “more neutral place,” as his predecessor, former Interior Minister Inal Ardzinba, had often stated.

Ardzinba referred to Minsk as the “more neutral place.”

Terms, place names, opinions and publication ideas do not necessarily coincide with those of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

Most read

1

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

2

"Baku wants Yerevan to acknowledge its hegemony" – Armenian political analyst

3

Op-ed: "Russia wouldn’t view withdrawal from the Armenia-Iran border crossing as a red line"

4

Ilham Aliyev accused the State Department of pressuring Azerbaijan, and lawmakers are calling for USAID's expulsion

5

Abkhazia’s FM promised to resolve disputed projects with Russia and was assured protection from Georgia

6

How could the South Caucasus change after the U.S. presidential and CoE chair elections? Baku's perspective

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews