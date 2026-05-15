Botchorishvili–Sybiha meeting: Georgia and Ukraine discuss restoring relations

Restoring Georgia–Ukraine relations

As part of the 135th session of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers in Chisinau, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili met her Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

The talks followed the recent resumption of dialogue between Georgia and Ukraine.

According to Georgia’s foreign ministry, the discussion covered Georgia’s political and humanitarian support for Ukraine, as well as strains in relations between the two countries.

According to the ministry, the Georgian side drew attention to steps taken by the Ukrainian authorities in recent years, as well as positions that, in its view, have complicated efforts to normalise relations between the two countries.

Georgia’s foreign ministry also said both sides reaffirmed the importance of restoring relations and continuing dialogue.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also commented on the meeting on social media. According to him, the sides discussed the bilateral agenda, cooperation within international organisations — including the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development format — and current political developments in the region.

“We continue to maintain a transparent, pragmatic and constructive Ukrainian-Georgian dialogue,” Sybiha wrote.

Context

Relations between Ukraine and Georgia deteriorated sharply in 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, although tensions had existed earlier, including over the imprisonment of former Georgian president and Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili.

Tbilisi accused Kyiv of trying to draw Georgia into the war and used images of destroyed Ukrainian cities in domestic political campaigns. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the ruling Georgian Dream party acted in Russia’s interests and imposed sanctions on the party’s founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and other senior officials.

However, contacts between representatives of the two countries have increased in recent months. Maka Botchorishvili and Andrii Sybiha met in Yerevan during the European Political Community summit, where Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meetings took place at Ukraine’s initiative.

Ukraine also recently appointed an ambassador to Georgia after nearly four years without one in the country. Kyiv recalled its ambassador to Georgia, Igor Dolgov, for consultations in March 2022. Ukrainian authorities cited Georgia’s position on sanctions against Russia and the issue of Georgian volunteers in Ukraine.

Restoring Georgia–Ukraine relations

