French National Assembly adopts key resolution on Georgia

French National Assembly resolution on Georgia

France’s National Assembly adopted a resolution on 11 May 2026 criticising the Georgian government and reaffirming support for Georgia’s European integration.

A total of 68 lawmakers voted in favour of the resolution, while 28 voted against. The measure required at least 49 votes to pass.

The document calls on the French government, together with its European partners, to support targeted sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili and people close to him.

The resolution also urges the French authorities to review the circumstances under which Ivanishvili received the Legion of Honour and to consider revoking the award.

The document states that France’s National Assembly “expresses full solidarity with the Georgian people and their aspiration for a democratic and European future”.

The resolution condemns what it describes as the Georgian government’s “authoritarian rule”, violations of fundamental human rights, restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, and the “disproportionate use of force” against peaceful protesters.

The text also refers to a BBC investigation into the possible use of chemical substances against protesters. Lawmakers said the findings had “caused serious concern within the international community”.

According to the resolution, that concern was “supported by a study published in the international scientific journal Toxicology Reports”. The document also backs calls for an independent international investigation.

The resolution calls on EU institutions to maintain the effective suspension of Georgia’s accession process until the country meets a number of conditions, including ensuring political pluralism, protecting fundamental human rights and holding free and fair elections.

The document also urges the French government to support “democratic actors” in Georgia, including non-governmental organisations, independent media and academic institutions.

French lawmakers further call on the government to publicly condemn what they describe as “external interference”, particularly “the influence of the Russian regime on Georgian political institutions and oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili”.

The resolution also calls for the immediate release of political prisoners, including opposition leaders and protesters.

The document calls on the EU to adapt its support for Georgia’s civil society to the current political environment in the country in order to keep Georgia’s European integration process alive.

The resolution also calls for the next EU sanctions package to include measures aimed at preventing attempts to bypass international sanctions against Russia through Georgia.

In its concluding section, the resolution says Georgia’s European integration process should remain possible, provided the country meets political conditions and stops suppressing fundamental human rights.

French National Assembly resolution on Georgia