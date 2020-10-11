Karabakh fighting continues despite truce. Updates, video/photo
Fierce fighting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies in Karabakh broke out on September 27. Officially, more than 500 people have been killed among servicemen and civilians on both sides and thousands have been wounded.
Unofficially, the statistics are much higher. Both sides reported enormous losses of equipment on the other side and accuse each other of spreading misinformation.
On October 10, a ceasefire agreement was signed in Moscow to return to peace talks in the previous format.
-
"How long the ceasefire will last is unclear" - President of Nagorno-Karabakh
Arayik Harutyunyan gave the first big press conference after the outbreak of hostilities. He said that now the ceasefire is generally observed, but it is not known how long this situation will last.
The main theses of his speech:
– Karabakh exercises its right to self-defense and will not be part of Azerbaijan
– Not only Azerbaijan and Turkey are responsible for the genocide against the people of Karabakh, but also Israel, which supplies them with weapons
– Karabakh expects substantive assistance from the civilizational world – not only by appeals and statements
– Azerbaijan uses jet systems “Smerch”, “Polonaise”, shock drones and cluster bombs against the civilian population of Karabakh
– The body exchange procedure has not yet started.
-
As a result of a missile attack on a cemetery, graves in the Terter region were destroyed
As a result of a missile strike on the village of Gapanli in the Terter region of Azerbaijan, several graves in the village cemetery were destroyed, Qafqazinfo reports.
-
The death toll in Ganja reaches 9 people - Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan
The death toll in Ganja, which was subjected to a missile attack by the Armenian armed forces on the night of October 11, reached 9 people, the press service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office reported.
Four of the victims are women, the report said.
Rescue work continues at the site of the destruction.
-
7 people killed in missile strike in Ganja - Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan
“As a result of a rocket attack by the Armenian armed forces at 2 am on October 11, 2020, residential apartment buildings in the city of Ganja, the second largest city in Azerbaijan, located far from the front line, 7 people were killed, including three women, 34 people were injured, including 16 women and 6 minors. As a result of the attack, more than 10 apartment buildings and more than 100 other objects were damaged,” the press service of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan said.
-
Azerbaijan continues shelling of Karabakh settlements at night, situation now relatively calm - Defense Army
On the night of October 11, the Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh published a message:
“Despite the fact that the Defense Army is fulfilling the agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire reached in Moscow and is not firing, the Azerbaijani side continues missile strikes on Stepanakert, Hadrut, Martuni and other populated areas of the Republic of Artsakh.”
Stepanakert has denied information that the Armenian side is firing on Ganja.
-
Last night, the situation along the entire front was stably tense - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“The subdivisions of the Armenian armed forces, which did not comply with the humanitarian ceasefire, concentrated their forces and military equipment, and again attempted to attack in small groups in the Hadrut and Jebrail directions in order to regain the lost positions. All attempts of the enemy to attack at night were suppressed by fire,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
Brief summary of events for the morning of October 10
15th day since the beginning of the fighting in Karabakh.
• Both sides report continuing shelling of settlements in Karabakh and in regions of Azerbaijan, despite the ceasefire announced at 12 noon.
• The Ombudsman of Karabakh prepared a second report on the actions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan in Karabakh for the period from September 27 to October 9. A total of 20 civilians were killed, 101 people were injured.
• Armenian military fired at the city of Ganja in Azerbaijan, 8 dead, 33 wounded, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
• Yerevan reported that the Azerbaijani military launched missile strikes on the city of Kapan in the Syunik region on the territory of Armenia, there are dead and wounded. They have categorically denied it in Baku.
• The city of Hadrut in Karabakh is at the center of events. According to Baku, it has been taken under the control of the Azerbaijani military. The Armenian side denies this.
• The Ombudsman of Karabakh said that “an Azerbaijani subversive group killed a woman and her disabled son in Hadrut”. This information was denied in Azerbaijan.
• The President of Karabakh made an appeal to the people and stated that “Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan.”
• The Foreign Ministry of Karabakh again called for international recognition of the independence of Karabakh and stated that “this is the only way to stop the” triple alliance of Azerbaijan, Turkey and international terrorists. ”
• The President of Azerbaijan said that “tomorrow” he is ready to sit down at the negotiating table with the support of the OSCE Minsk Group. He sees the result of the negotiations as follows: “Armenia must come to terms with the fact that these territories belong to Azerbaijan and will not make attempts to recapture them by military means.”
• The Armenian Defense Minister and the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia discussed the mechanisms for the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies of the dead between the parties to the conflict through the mediation of the ICRC.
• On the night of October 10, the parties decided on an armistice. An agreement on a ceasefire in the combat zone in Nagorno-Karabakh and the continuation of peace talks in the previous format was reached at a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia in Moscow on October 9-10, 2020.
-
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for October 10, 2020