Truce in Karabakh after two weeks of fighting. News, video / photo. Updated
Fierce battles between the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies in Karabakh that broke out on September 27 have come to an end as the two sides have signed a ceasefire agreement.
More than 500 people were officially killed among the military and civilians on both sides, thousands have been wounded. Unofficially, the statistics are much higher.
Both sides reported enormous losses of equipment on the other side and accuse each other of spreading misinformation.
On the night of October 10, at a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia in Moscow, an agreement was signed on a ceasefire in the combat zone and the continuation of peace talks in the previous format.
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies information about missile attack on Kafan
“The information of the Armenian side about the alleged rocket attack on Kafan by our units and about the presence of victims and wounded is a lie and another provocation of the enemy,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
Missile strike on Kapan town of Syunik region of Armenia - Armenian Defense Ministry
“There are dead and wounded,” said Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry.
No strikes were made on targets in Armenia - Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry
“The reports of the Armenian Defense Ministry about the alleged shelling of Yeritsvanik and Artsvanik settlements of the Kafan region of Armenia with the help of drones are false and are another provocation of the enemy.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry strongly denies this news. Once again we declare that the Azerbaijani army did not and does not strike any target in Armenia, ”the ministry’s press service said.
Azerbaijani attack drones attack southern region of Armenia
Since the morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces have been actively using drones not only in the southern direction of the contact line in Karabakh, but also directing them to settlements in the Syunik region of Armenia. Press Secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan reported.
According to her, the Azerbaijani side has now switched to an air attack:
“The enemy is trying in every possible way to ensure an advantage over the humanitarian truce, but to no avail.”
Shushan Stepanyan reports that the Armenian side suppresses enemy attacks, there are no casualties.
Intense fighting continued throughout the night - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“From midday on October 9 to the morning on October 10, combat operations of varying intensity continued along the entire length of the front, fire strikes were inflicted on the enemy,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
Azerbaijan "tries to change the situation" before the armistice - Armenian Defense Ministry
The armed forces of Azerbaijan in the southern direction of the contact line in Karabakh are actively using drones, the Armenian side suppresses enemy attacks. This was reported by the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry. Shushan Stepanyan also writes on his Facebook page that the enemy is trying to change the situation before 12:00, that is, until the hour from which the ceasefire declared for humanitarian purposes will begin to operate.
At the same time, the Ombudsman of Karabakh Artak Beglaryan reports on Twitter about Azerbaijan’s new missile attack on civilian quarters of Stepanakert.
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree on a ceasefire, all details of the agreement
An agreement on a ceasefire in the combat zone in Nagorno-Karabakh and to continue negotiations in the previous format was reached by a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia in Moscow on October 9-10, 2020.
Brief summary of events for the morning of October 10
14th day since the beginning of the fighting in Karabakh.
• On the Armenian side, since the beginning of the fighting on September 27, according to official data, more than 400 soldiers were killed, 22 civilians were killed, 95 were wounded. From the Azerbaijani side, 31 civilians were killed, 168 were wounded. How many Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed has not been reported. Experts suggest that the statistics of deaths and injuries are huge on both sides, given the intensity of the fighting.
• On the night of October 10, the parties decided on an armistice. An agreement on a ceasefire in the combat zone in Nagorno-Karabakh and the continuation of peace talks in the previous format was reached at a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia in Moscow on October 9-10, 2020.
• President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made an address to the people and said that “first the issue is resolved by military means, and only then at the negotiating table, by diplomatic means.” He also stated that he “taught a lesson to Armenia.” During his speech in Moscow, negotiations were held between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.
• The parties reported that fierce fighting continued along the entire front line throughout the day of 9 October. According to the Armenian side, fighting intensified in the southern direction.
• All day on October 9, Stepanakert (Karabakh) and settlements on the territory of Azerbaijan were subjected to rocket fire.
• Azerbaijan stated that its army took control of nine more settlements in Karabakh, in total, 37 have already been named. Armenia denies that the Azerbaijani military took control of the cities of Jabrail and Hadrut.
• A meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Union under the leadership of Russia was held in Yerevan. It was attended by, among other things, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. He also had a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for October 9, 2020