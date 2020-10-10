Truce in Karabakh after two weeks of fighting. News, video / photo. Updated

Fierce battles between the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies in Karabakh that broke out on September 27 have come to an end as the two sides have signed a ceasefire agreement.

More than 500 people were officially killed among the military and civilians on both sides, thousands have been wounded. Unofficially, the statistics are much higher.

Both sides reported enormous losses of equipment on the other side and accuse each other of spreading misinformation.

On the night of October 10, at a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia in Moscow, an agreement was signed on a ceasefire in the combat zone and the continuation of peace talks in the previous format.