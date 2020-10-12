Karabakh fighting continues despite truce. Updates, video/photo

Fierce fighting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies in Karabakh broke out on September 27. Officially, more than 500 people have been killed among servicemen and civilians on both sides and thousands have been wounded.

Unofficially, the statistics are much higher. Both sides reported enormous losses of equipment on the other side and accuse each other of spreading misinformation.

On October 10, a ceasefire agreement was signed in Moscow to return to peace talks in the previous format.