Karabakh fighting continues despite truce. Updates, video/photo
Fierce fighting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies in Karabakh broke out on September 27. Officially, more than 500 people have been killed among servicemen and civilians on both sides and thousands have been wounded.
Unofficially, the statistics are much higher. Both sides reported enormous losses of equipment on the other side and accuse each other of spreading misinformation.
On October 10, a ceasefire agreement was signed in Moscow to return to peace talks in the previous format.
-
Azerbaijani army strictly observes humanitarian ceasefire - Defense Ministry
“The information of the Armenian side about the alleged concentration of a large force and the conduct of intense battles by the Azerbaijani army with the aim of entering Hadrut is outright disinformation.
We remind you that Hadrut was liberated from the occupation by the Azerbaijani army a few days ago.
The Azerbaijani army strictly observes the humanitarian ceasefire and does not carry out any active hostilities, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
Azerbaijani Armed Forces try to break into Hadrut - press secretary of the President of Karabakh
Vahram Poghosyan reports that a large-scale operation continues in the Hadrut direction:
“The enemy, having concentrated numerous forces in this direction, is trying in every possible way to break into the city. The Defense Army is fighting hard battles for every inch of land.”
-
Armenian Defense Ministry reports on continuous shelling in the south
Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan stated that tensions on the contact line remained stable throughout the night. The Defense Army additionally reports that the attempts of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to change the operational-tactical situation at night in their favor failed. In the morning [Azerbaijan] resumed shelling with the use of artillery, the fire was suppressed by adequate actions.
-
Territories of three regions of Azerbaijan are under fire - urgent news from the Ministry of Defense
“At present, the Armenian armed forces are shelling the territories of the Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions,” reads the message of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry marked ‘urgent’.
-
At night, the situation along the entire front remained stably tense - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“The subdivisions of the Armenian armed forces, not observing the humanitarian ceasefire regime, made several attempts to attack the positions of the Azerbaijani army in small groups in the Agdera-Agdam and Fizuli-Jebrail directions in order to regain the lost positions.
At present, the troops of the Azerbaijani army have an operational advantage along the entire length of the front,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
Brief summary of events for the morning of October 12
16th day since the beginning of the fighting in Karabakh.
• Despite the truce Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to during talks in Moscow on October 10, residential areas on both sides of the frontline continued to be heavily shelled.
• The Armenian side reported attacks by the Azerbaijani forces on the southern direction of the frontline – near the border with Iran (the location of Fizuli and Jabrail, the districts abutting on Karabakh which have been under the control of the Karabakh authorities after the war in the 1990s).
• Nine people were killed, and over 40 others wounded after an Armenian rocket attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, the press service of the Azerbaijani prosecutor’s office reported.
• Azerbaijan and Armenia argued over who has taken control of the city of Hadrut in Karabakh, with either side presenting its own ‘evidence’ that it has. In the evening of October 11, Armenia’s defense ministry released a video which it said its filming crew had made in Hadrut.
• The main aim of the truce was to allow the sides to swap prisoners and recover the war dead, however the process has yet to begin. The International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia said it “can only start the humanitarian procedures after both sides have stopped shooting”.
• In his first big press conference since the hostilities started on September 27, president of Nagorno-Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan called the developments “genocide against the people of Karabakh” and said Israel who supplied weapons to Azerbaijan was responsible for it as well as Azerbaijan itself and Turkey. “Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan”, he said.
• The foreign ministers of Armenia and Russia are scheduled to meet in Moscow today, October 12.
-
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for October 11, 2020