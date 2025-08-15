Six Georgian NGOs report threats from the Anti-Corruption Bureau

FARA in Georgia

Six non-governmental organisations in Georgia say they have received a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau containing threats. According to the NGO representatives, they are accused of violating the “foreign agents” registration law (FARA), ordered to explain why they have not joined the “foreign agents” register, and warned of criminal liability.

They have not published the letter itself, but reiterated that they “do not intend to live under Russian laws.”

On 11 August 2025, six organisations received another letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau accusing them of violating the “foreign agents” registration law, threatening them with criminal prosecution and demanding an explanation as to why they have not registered as foreign agents.

“In line with our repeatedly stated public position, we again declare that we will not register as representatives of a foreign state. We are independent Georgian non-governmental organisations operating under our own charters. Our mission is to defend the rights of women, children, workers, people with disabilities, refugees and all those who are oppressed; to monitor elections, expose corruption and disinformation, defend democracy, and support the people of Georgia.

We serve only the interests of our people and of Georgia. Under the US FARA standard, which this law supposedly copies, we are under no obligation to register. We will also send a formal legal response to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

In the style of Putin’s Russia, the persecution of independent NGOs and free media is aimed at destroying democracy. But we will continue our work and will not abandon the people of Georgia. We will fight until Georgia becomes the free, democratic EU member state its people deserve.

Once again, we declare that we have no intention of living under Russian laws and will continue to fight for the rights of the Georgian people,” the NGOs said.

The letter was sent to Sapari, the Civil Society Foundation, Transparency International Georgia, the Media Development Foundation, the Social Justice Center and the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED).

The opposition United National Movement (UNM) commented on the situation, saying that “Ivanishvili’s regime is fighting against all parties, NGOs, free media and citizens who oppose the establishment of Russian dictatorship in this country, and is actively involved in the fight against it.”

The UNM expressed full solidarity and support for all members of the NGOs “against whom Ivanishvili’s puppets have today announced a new wave of repression.”

The opposition coalition Strong Georgia also said that the ruling Georgian Dream party’s persecution and harassment of civil society is reaching a new level.

Strong Georgia condemned what it called repression aimed solely at silencing the Georgian people and crushing the country’s civil society.

