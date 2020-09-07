Ex Georgian president Saakashvili nominated candidate for PM in elections by UNM party

The opposition Strength is in Unity coalition, which also includes the former ruling United National Movement party, will nominate former President Mikheil Saakashvili as its candidate for Georgian prime minister in the October 2020 parliamentary elections.

“Mikheil Saakashvili must return to the country and be with his people. That is why the United National Movement and all the parties of the United Opposition decided to nominate him for the post of prime minister, ”said the chairman of the United National Movement Giorgi Vashadze.

Vashadze says that in order to correctly understand the significance of this decision, it is necessary to remember in what kind of country Mikheil Saakashvili came to power in 2003.

“We are talking about a Georgia (until 2003 – the Rose Revolution and Saakashvili’s coming to power), from which there was nothing left but a telephone code and an e-mail address. It is absolutely necessary for our state to use the resources of Mikhail Saakashvili,” Vashadze said.

As the chairman of the National Movement noted, Mikheil Saakashvili himself will speak about his plan to return to Georgia.

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili wrote on September 6 on his Facebook page that today, September 7, he will make another statement regarding his return plan.

The third president of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, is currently a citizen of Ukraine.

In May 2020, he was appointed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as chairman of the executive committee of the National Council for Reforms of Ukraine.

Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze was summoned to Tbilisi for consultations in connection with the appointment of Saakashvili in Ukraine.

Mikheil Saakashvili stated in a video posted on Facebook on June 11 that he cannot calmly watch the destruction of Georgia and that he will be at the forefront of the struggle for a change of power.

On July 14, Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page that he has “big plans” in Georgia and is preparing for a “decisive breakthrough” in the fall.

Mikheil Saakashvili published his most recent statement on August 27, in which the ex-president announced that he was returning to Georgia.

In his statement, he said that 7 years is enough time to think and analyze many issues, and he apologized for the mistakes he made during his time in power.

The Georgian authorities have declared Mikheil Saakashvili wanted.

In Georgia, he was convicted in absentia for hiding evidence in the murder of Sandro Girgvliani, as well as for organizing the attack on MP Valery Gelashvili.