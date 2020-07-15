“The Way of Misha”. Saakashvili’s most recent statement worries Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs

Former President of Georgia and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Reform Council of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili says that he has “big plans” both in Ukraine and Georgia, and he is preparing for a “decisive breakthrough in Georgia” in the fall.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister expressed concern because of Saakashvili’s involvement in Georgian affairs.

In Saakashvili’s long Facebook post, in which he mainly reviews the activities of the reform committee, he also touched on Georgia.

“This fall I am preparing for a decisive breakthrough in Georgia. “We will end the humiliation of my homeland of Georgia and the destruction of my people by the oligarch and protege of Russia Ivanishvili, and put the Georgian state back on the the fast track of development, even if I personally have to pay the highest price for it.

“Yes, I fight both in Ukraine and Georgia. No, I do not pretend to occupy high-ranking positions in either country.

But I know for certain that I am a regional leader, and that many associate me with a feeling of hope for improvement and reform, and I won’t let these people down, no matter what happens and what it costs me,” Saakashvili wrote.

And he signed off with the words:

“My way is the way of Misha, and we will prevail!”

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba responded to Saakashvili’s statements:

“Each statement he gives ends up with the Ukrainian ambassador being summoned to the Georgian Foreign Ministry and expressing his dissatisfaction with the statements of Mr. Saakashvili. The problem is that a private individual is making statements and the government has to pay for them,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted.

He says that Ukraine appreciates its friendship with Georgia and expects to stabilize relations.

“The position of the Foreign Ministry is as clear as possible: Mr. Saakashvili is a private individual and in his comments on the situation in Georgia do not represent the position of Ukraine,” Kuleba emphasized.

This is not the first time that Mikheil Saakashvili has assessed the political processes taking place in Georgia since his appointment to a public position in Ukraine.

After one such statement, in which he wrote that he could not calmly observe the destruction of Georgia and that he would be at the forefront of the struggle for a change of government, the Ukrainian ambassador to Georgia was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for clarification.

On July 9, the Georgian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Ukrainian Embassy over a video published by Mikheil Saakashvili in which he said that “the Georgian government is absolutely illegitimate.”

On May 7, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky appointed the third President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, as chairman of the executive committee of the Reform Council of Ukraine.

In connection with this, the Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze was called to Tbilisi for consultations.