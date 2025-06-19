European Parliament adopts resolution on media freedom in Georgia

European Parliament’s resolution on Georgian media

The European Parliament passes resolution: “Media Freedom in Georgia, in particular the case of Mzia Amaghlobeli” — 324 MEPs voted in favour, 25 against, and 87 abstained.

The resolution calls on the Georgian government to release all political prisoners and unlawfully detained individuals, and to repeal all repressive laws.

It also condemns the politically motivated arrest of journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli and urges the authorities to release her immediately and drop all charges.

According to the resolution, the European Parliament: