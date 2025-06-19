European Parliament adopts resolution on media freedom in Georgia
European Parliament’s resolution on Georgian media
The European Parliament passes resolution: “Media Freedom in Georgia, in particular the case of Mzia Amaghlobeli” — 324 MEPs voted in favour, 25 against, and 87 abstained.
The resolution calls on the Georgian government to release all political prisoners and unlawfully detained individuals, and to repeal all repressive laws.
It also condemns the politically motivated arrest of journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli and urges the authorities to release her immediately and drop all charges.
According to the resolution, the European Parliament:
- Strongly condemns the systematic attacks by Georgian Dream on democratic institutions, the political opposition, independent media, civil society and the judiciary’s independence;
- Expresses deep concern over arbitrary detentions, harassment and violence against journalists, including smear campaigns, legal intimidation, ill-treatment in custody, and gender-based violence; demands an independent investigation and urges authorities to immediately cease intimidation and ensure the safety and freedom of journalists;
- Calls on Georgian authorities to immediately release all political prisoners and other arbitrarily detained individuals, including activist Mate Dvalidze, opposition leaders Zurab Japaridze, Nika Melia and Nika Gvaramia, as well as former president Mikheil Saakashvili; also condemns the violent abduction of the husband of UNM chair Tina Bokuchava and threats reported against her children;
- Urges the immediate repeal of all repressive legislation, the restoration of democracy and full respect for media freedom and civil liberties;
- Calls on the EU to strengthen support for independent media and civil society after the FARA law takes effect, and to monitor ongoing court cases;
- Regrets the continued inaction of the Council, member states and Commission, and reiterates its call for member states to impose bilateral sanctions on the leaders and senior officials of Georgian Dream responsible for democratic backsliding;
- Voices concern over the latest wave of attacks on NGOs, with some government bodies – such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau – demanding detailed financial, legal and operational records from the past 18 months within just three working days; stresses that this demand is unrealistic and risks halting the work of targeted organisations.