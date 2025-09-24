Council of Europe: “Visit to Georgia does not mean recognition of the legitimacy of its authorities”

Council of Europe on delegation’s visit to Georgia

A delegation from the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, which will visit Georgia on 24–25 September, said the trip should not be seen as “political support for the legitimacy [of the Georgian authorities].”

The purpose of the visit is to assess how the current political situation in Georgia is affecting local government, with a particular focus on the 4 October local elections. Meetings are planned with the chair of the central election commission, the first deputy ombudsman, and the first deputy chair of parliament’s committee on regional policy and self-government.

“A delegation of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe will carry out a fact-finding visit to Georgia on 24 and 25 September 2025. The visit aims to assess the impact of the current political situation on local authorities, with particular attention to the upcoming local elections scheduled for 4 October 2025 in Georgia.

The delegation will be composed of the President of the Chamber of Local Authorities, Bernd Vöhringer (Germany, EPP/CCE), and the Congress Spokesperson on the Observation of Local and Regional Elections, Stewart Dickson (United Kingdom, ILDG), accompanied by an expert, Prof. Tania Groppi.

The delegation will meet the Chairperson of the Central Election Commission, the First-Deputy Public Defender and the First Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Regional Policy and Self-Government. It will also exchange views with members of the national delegation of Georgia to the Congress and representatives of the National Association of Local Authorities of Georgia.

In addition, the delegation will meet representatives of media, NGOs and political parties.

This visit should not be considered as political support for the legitimacy or the views of the interlocutors met”.

