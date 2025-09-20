European Commission official: “We are concerned about democratic backsliding in Georgia”

EU on democratic backsliding in Georgia

According to European Commission representative Guillaume Mercier, Brussels is concerned about democratic backsliding in Georgia, which hinders the country’s EU integration process. Mercier made the remarks in the context of enlargement commissioner Marta Kos’s visit to the South Caucasus — specifically to Armenia and Azerbaijan. She does not plan to visit Georgia.

“The commissioner’s visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan should be seen in the context of the peace process. This is a truly critical moment for the South Caucasus. Commissioner Kos will use the opportunity to reaffirm the EU’s firm commitment to peace and to full normalisation in the region.

The message of this visit is clear: we now have a chance to strengthen ties and cooperation in the region. You mentioned the Black Sea strategy, which is indeed important for us, as we believe it will contribute to the development of the whole region.

As for the situation in Georgia, our position is also well known. We are seriously concerned about recent democratic setbacks that are taking the country further away from the EU path,” the European Commission representative said.

