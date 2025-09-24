Georgian foreign minister not invited to EU foreign ministers’ meeting

Georgian minister not invited to EU meeting

Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party foreign minister Maka Bochorishvili was not invited to the EU foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled for 20 October in Luxembourg, which will be attended by ministers from Central Asia and the Black Sea region. It was announced that Georgia would instead be represented by its ambassador. In response, the foreign ministry said the country would not take part at ambassadorial level.

The ministry also stressed that inviting Georgia’s ambassador to a meeting of ministers showed a “lack of seriousness” and was another attempt to use Georgia’s participation in EU events for “political speculation, encouraging a radical agenda and polarisation.”

Statement by Georgia’s foreign ministry

“Georgia will not take part at ambassadorial level in the meeting on cooperation issues on 20 October in Luxembourg, to which the European External Action Service invited the foreign ministers of Central Asian and Eastern Partnership countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Given the importance of the issue and Georgia’s role in regional cooperation, it is unacceptable to invite Georgia only at ambassadorial level to a ministerial meeting, and the grounds for such an approach are unclear.

The European External Action Service was informed weeks ago of Georgia’s position on participation. Taking into account Georgia’s role in regional security and cooperation, the country’s involvement at the appropriate level in discussing such an important issue should be in the interests of EU member states.

Inviting Georgia’s ambassador to a ministerial meeting shows the EU’s dismissive attitude towards Georgia, demonstrates a denial not only of geopolitical but also geographical reality, and represents yet another attempt to use the issue of Georgia’s participation in EU events for political speculation, to encourage a radical agenda and to fuel polarisation inside the country.

We hope that most EU member states are well aware of the geopolitical realities, value partnership with Georgia, recognise its role as a link between Europe and Asia, and do not share the approach of the European External Action Service regarding Georgia’s participation.”

