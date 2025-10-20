Corruption scandal in Armenia: mayor of Gyumri detained

Gyumri mayor arrested

Gyumri mayor Vardan Ghukasyan and seven others have been detained on charges of extortion and bribery, Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee announced. Investigators say they obtained evidence that the mayor of Armenia’s second-largest city and the city’s chief architect conspired to legalise an illegal construction in exchange for a bribe of 4 million drams ($10,500).

Officers from the National Security Service arrived at Gyumri City Hall early in the morning. Ghukasyan remained in his office for several hours while investigators searched the building and confiscated documents and computers, according to the mayor’s adviser, Lilit Aghikyan.

“The mayor is isolated in his own office, and searches are ongoing,” Aghikyan told reporters.

“We have nothing to hide. We follow the law, and everything will be fine,” Ghukasyan told his supporters when he finally left his office.

A police cordon surrounded City Hall throughout the day. Dozens of the mayor’s supporters gathered outside. Tensions flared several times.

Later, reports said security officers had escorted Ghukasyan out through a back exit. Videos circulating online appeared to show him walking with security agents towards vehicles that would take him to Yerevan for questioning at the Anti-Corruption Committee.

According to his lawyer, Aramayis Hayrapetyan, authorities have not formally charged Ghukasyan. “There are suspicions that they are trying to link this crime to the mayor,” he said.

Gyumri mayor under scrutiny

Before his detention, Gyumri mayor Vardan Ghukasyan released a video address to residents, claiming law enforcement was trying to remove him from power.

His last high-profile statement came shortly after his election as mayor. He called for Armenia to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

A few weeks ago, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded: “We must simply expel from political and public life anyone who speaks out against the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia.”

The Communist Party, which Ghukasyan belongs to, called the prime minister’s remark “a public order to start political repressions.”

Pashinyan’s allies accused Ghukasyan and his supporters of trying to seize power. They said the group plans to “repeat in the 2026 parliamentary elections what they did in spring to capture municipal power.” They added that the government will stop them.

On 30 March, Gyumri held early municipal elections. No party won more than 50% of the vote. The ruling Civil Contract party secured the largest share. The opposition refused to form a coalition with it. Three of the four opposition parties that passed the electoral threshold backed the Armenian Communist Party candidate, Vardan Ghukasyan.

‘State must not undermine Gyumri’s autonomy,‘ says mayor

Before his arrest, Vardan Ghukasyan addressed what he called the “proud and fair people” of Gyumri. He urged residents to defend the city’s honour and dignity.

“Actions are taking place in city hall to remove the mayor from office,” he said. “But this concerns more than one person. It concerns the independence of the entire city. The state must not undermine Gyumri’s autonomy. We, the people of Gyumri, must actively defend our right to elect and protect our mayor. Speak up. Don’t stay silent. Indeed, Gyumri’s strength lies in its people.”

The Communist Party denounces ‘political persecution’

Members of Gyumri’s city council from the Communist Party appealed to foreign ambassadors accredited in Armenia. They said the “legitimately elected opposition mayor of Gyumri” faces “political persecution, harassment, and repression.”

The communists added that authorities are targeting him using both political measures and law enforcement tools.

“Political persecution intensified after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan publicly ordered political repressions against the mayor of Gyumri,” they said. “He gave the order from the parliament podium.”

In their letter, the party also cited recent arrests of senior clerics. They argued that Armenian authorities, under the guise of democracy, are carrying out “a systematic policy against freedom of speech and dissent.”

Investigative Committee reveals details of the corruption scheme

The Anti-Corruption Committee reported that investigations uncovered evidence of extortion and bribery involving Gyumri’s mayor and the city’s chief architect.

The committee said the two officials learned that a citizen had illegally built a 1,500 m² structure at 1/9 Garegin Nzhde Street. The building was scheduled for demolition. They then reached a preliminary agreement to make a “corrupt” deal with the owner.

For a bribe of $10,500, the violator was promised:

no action would be taken to demolish the illegal building,

official falsified documents would be issued stating that the structure had been demolished and rebuilt,

the building would be legalised.

The chief architect met with the property owner to discuss the legalisation process. They also planned the staged transfer of the bribe following an “action–money–action–money” scheme.

Authorities have detained eight people, including the mayor and the chief architect, as part of the criminal case.

Investigators found that members of the alleged criminal group deliberately targeted dissenting municipal officials. They collected compromising information to blackmail and control them.

Law enforcement said it is continuing to investigate the corruption network and all individuals involved.

Reaction

Ruben Rubinyan, deputy speaker of the National Assembly and member of the ruling party, posted on social media:

“Six months and one day. The Anti-Corruption Commission says that is how long it took Ghukasyan to return to his favourite activity — corruption — and to be exposed.

The political responsibility lies with those who ‘appointed’ him mayor: former presidents Kocharian and Sargsyan, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun party, and others. Those who blessed him — Ktrich Nersisyan, the Catholicos of All Armenians, and his archbishops seeking power — are also responsible.

They plan to repeat this nationwide in 2026 to return and continue their plunder. We will not allow it.”

Ayk Kondjoryan, head of the ruling Civil Contract parliamentary faction, added:

“Gyumri mayor Vardanik, mired in corruption, is the ugly face of the Kocharian-Sargsyan kleptocratic regime. He has become a star in the opposition’s political sky and a product of their collective ‘victory.’

Look at Vardanik and remember what Kocharian, Sargsyan, the sacrilegious clerical oligarchy, and their petty political allies can do.

You are more likely to see the backs of your own heads than approach power. Keep rallying around Vardanik. Become a bouquet so people can clearly see the true beneficiaries of plunder and desecration.”

Aram Vardevanyan, a lawyer and member of the opposition Ayaystan faction, said:

“A few weeks ago, a political promise came from the parliament podium to hold the legally elected mayor of Gyumri accountable.

If anyone knows another European country where political processes and criminal justice merge so closely, please let me know.

This is what a democracy in crisis looks like.”

The In Our Own Way movement, founded by imprisoned businessman Samvel Karapetyan, issued a statement:

“The people’s movement In Our Own Way expresses its unconditional support for the elected mayor of Gyumri. He is facing openly harsh and disproportionate persecution.

In the current situation, every sensible citizen must understand that the authorities’ obvious repressions, driven by a loss of public trust, will sooner or later affect everyone.

If people do not voice their protest and act now, Armenia will very soon risk becoming a totalitarian dictatorship.”

