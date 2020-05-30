Dagestan protesters threaten to burn 5G tower, claim authorities want to infect & chip them
-
Dagestan protesters threaten to burn 5G tower, claim authorities want to infect & chip them
The rally demanding to dismantle the newly installed tower was arranged by the residents of the village of New Chirkey in Dagestan.
“In our village, they are not going to open shipbuilding and make scientific discoveries, there is no need for communication with space and high-speed Internet is not needed. Let’s not let us chip. Radiation from a new tower is harmful to health. Here are the children, we don’t need a second Chernobyl. If our demands are not heard, then we ourselves will burn this tower. ”
Hundreds of people supported the video. But it caused a lot of ironic comments. “Throw away your cell phone, TV, car, electricity, buy a horse, a bull and a plow. And do not stand in front of the video camera – the shaitan will steal the soul! ”
No comments have yet been received from the authorities.
Dagestan has a critical situation with the number of infected and dead from coronavirus and pneumonia. During the day, 50 people died, in general, from the beginning of the pandemic – 201. According to this indicator, Dagestan is in third place in Russia and second only to Moscow and the Moscow region.
On May 17, authorities reported that more than 700 people died from pneumonia. However, doctors and activists conduct their investigations and argue that all these statistics are falsified and in fact the number of sick and dead is much greater.
Source: Caucasian Knot
• Russia’s strange coronavirus statistics: excellent healthcare or Putin’s bid to stay in power?View this post on Instagram
КРАЙНЕ ВОЗМУЩЁННЫЙ ДАГЕСТАНСКИЙ НАРОД ОБРАЩАЕТСЯ К ВЛАСТЬЯМ ДАГЕСТАНА И РОССИИ, ЗАЯВЛЯЯ ГРОМКО, ЧТО И ТАК ВИРУСАМИ ЗАРАЖЁННОМ ДАГЕСТАНЕ НЕ НУЖНО НЕ КАКИХ 5G, ПОЧЕМУ БЕЗ ВЕДОМА НАСЕЛЕНИЯ НОВОЧЕРКЕЙ КИЗИЛЮРТОВСКОГО РАЙОНА, ТАЙНО ПОСТАВИЛИ ВЫШКУ КОТОРАЯ ЧЕРЕЗ НАНАТЕХНОЛОГИИ 5G МОГУТ ЗАРАЗИТЬ ЛЮДЕЙ РАДИАЦИЯМИ БОЛЬШЕ ЧЕМ ПАНДЕМИЕЙ??? НА ОГЛАСКУ ПРОСТОГО НАРОДА ЕЩЁ НИКТО НЕ ОТКЛИКНУЛСЯ ИЗ РУКОВОДСТВА РЕПУБЛИКИ, ЛЮДИ ОТКРЫТО ЗАЯВИЛИ, В СЛУЧАЕ ОТКАЗА ПРИНИМАЕМЫХ МЕР СО СТОРОНЫ РУКОВОДСТВА, ЧТО ОНИ ОСТАВЛЯЮТ ПРАВО ЗА СОБОЙ, ЧТОБЫ ЛИКВИДИРОВАТЬ ОПАСНУЮ ВЫШКУ ДЛЯ БЕЗОПАСНОСТИ СОБСТВЕННОГО НАРОДА…
-
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, 28-29 May, 2020