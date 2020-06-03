Armenian PM: “What can we do? Let the special forces out?” 515 infections in a day
Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
Azerbaijan Armenia Georgia New cases 273 515 4 Generally infected 5 935 10 524 800 New deaths 0 +12 0 Generally died 71 170 12 Recovered 3 564 3 454 640
Armenian PM: “What can we do? Let the special forces out?” 515 infections in a day in Armenia
In Armenia, 515 new infections and 12 deaths reported in one day.
In total, 170 people have died since the start of the epidemic in Armenia.
10 524 were infected, of which 3 454 recovered.
The prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is in isolation, as is his entire family, with confirmed Covid-19. He again called on people to maintain distance and self-defense:
“What should I do, should I let special forces to beat and drug people home? I can’t do that. Would police batons stop people? They deal with criminals this way. But I can’t treat my people like that.
Please, follow the rules, so that we do not die, and nobody is endangered. It’s pointless to look for the guilty. Because if people are guilty, then the government is guilty. If the government is guilty, then the people are also guilty, because they brought this government to power.
We are one, it is impossible to separate us from each other.”
Three new cases in Georgia are foreign long-haul truck drivers
Four new cases in Georgia, three of them are foreign long-haul truck drivers.
In Georgia, the state of emergency was lifted on May 23 and most quarantine measures were lifted. Resumed public transport in settlements.
Starting June 8, transport across the country begins to operate, including trains going.
From July 1, Georgia intends to meet foreign tourists again.
