Armenian PM and family infected with coronavirus

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his entire immediate family have contracted the coronavirus.

This was stated by the head of government himself during a live broadcast on his Facebook page.

“Yesterday it became known that my test for coronavirus infection was positive. I had no symptoms, but since I had to go on a trip, I decided to take the test. All my family members have positive test results. Obviously, my family members got infected from me,” the prime minister said.

Pashinyan also noted that his illness was asymptomatic.

“I will work from my residence. I have all the conditions, all means of communication. As much as it will be possible to work – I will work.”

Armenia has decided not to isolate asymptomatic coronavirus infected anymore. Doctors from urban clinics, rural outpatient clinics and health centers will monitor the health of those infected at home.

This decision was taken after a sharp increase in the number of people infected in the country as a whole and, accordingly, an increase in the number of seriously ill patients.