Coronavirus, update. Activist says 409 people have died in Ingushetia since beginning of pandemic

Activist says 409 people have died in Ingushetia since beginning of pandemic
According to official information, 1,906 people were infected in Ingushetia, 44 of them died.
However, the Ingush activist Musa Abadiev is sure that many doctors and experts are right who say that the number of infected and dead is much greater.
Abadiev compared average mortality data – and mortality rates in 2020.
“In normal times, about 130 people a month died on average. Now – an average of 235 people a month.
It can be safely assumed that the difference between the monthly average deaths this year and in the past is the victims of the coronavirus, i.e. about 170 people, which is 4 times more than the official figures, and these figures are still being specified. ”
In support of Abadiev published a list of the names of all 409 dead with an indication of their place of residence. The death of many is labeled as “a traffic accident, but the activist says he can prove that it is not.
