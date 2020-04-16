Coronavirus in the Caucasus. One more death Armenia, village quarantined. 30 new cases in Georgia, cities on lockdown. Updated
Countries
|Total
cases
|New
cases
|Total
deaths
|New
deaths
|Recovered
|Armenia
|1,159
|48
|18
|+1
|358
|Azerbaijan
|1,253
|56
|13
|0
|404
|Georgia
|336
|30
|3
|0
|74
-
One more death in Armenia, village in Ararat region quarantined due to outbreak threat
48 new cases have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number to 1159. Of these, 358 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
Mass testing is being conducted in Armenia, out of the tests conducted over the past day, 9,632 tests have given a negative result.
A special regime has been introduced in the village of Norashen, Ararat region, while from April 16 to April 18 restrictions have been placed on the entry and exit of people and vehicles, with the exception of goods with food, medicines and essential goods.
As Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, one of the residents of this village was in quarantine. A tragedy occurred in his family, and the commandant’s office released him for a funeral accompanied by police officers. During the ceremony, he could not restrain his emotions and hugged his relatives, and the police could not control the situation.
Two days later, the coronavirus was detected in this person. And the commandant’s office decided to quarantine the village.
Special checkpoints have been established, the police and the national security service are monitoring the movements of residents.
-
30 new cases in Georgia, a total of 336
Of these, 74 have recovered, three have people died.
5,000 people have been quarantined, 494 are being monitored in a hospital.
Three new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the village of Svaneti in the Bolnisi district, the Kvemo Kartli region, the entry and exit to the village were blocked.
The Bolnisi and Marneuli districts have been isolated since March 25 because of the threat of an internal outbreak. A total of 20 cases were recorded here, including seven ambulance employees.
In the village of Leghva in the seaside Kobulet district, which was quarantined on April 15, 4 new cases of the disease were discovered.
Epidemiologists also work in the village of Partskhanakanebi in the Tskhaltubo region in the Imereti region, where a local resident has contracted coronavirus.
-
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, April 10-12, 2020