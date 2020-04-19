Coronavirus in the Caucasus. 4th death in Georgia, Armenian hospital, two villages quarantined. Updated
Countries
|Total
cases
|New
cases
|Total
deaths
|New
deaths
|Recovered
|Armenia
|1,248
|47
|20
|0
|523
|Azerbaijan
|1,373
|33
|18
|0
|590
|Georgia
|385
|15
|4
|+1
|79
Fourth death in Georgia
A 74-year-old woman undergoing treatment in Batumi died for coronavirus has died. She had several underlying chronic illnesses.
n total, 385 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Georgia.
Of these, 79 people have recovered, three have died.
4,971 people are in quarantine, 519 under supervision in a hospital.
A state of emergency in Georgia was announced on March 21.
Everything except grocery stores and pharmacies is closed. Public transport has been suspended, including the subway. There is a curfew throughout the country – from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Due to the danger of internal outbreaks, the capital of Tbilisi and several cities are completely quarantined: Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Marneuli, Bolnisi and Lentekhi.
Also isolated are several villages in different regions of the country.
From April 17, a new ban comes into force – people cannot drive around in cars, you can’t visit cemeteries and you must wear a mask indoors (shops, banks, etc).
In Armenia, 18 hospital employees infected, two villages in Shirak region isolated
From April 19 to 25, quarantine has been announced in two settlements of the Shirak region – Maralik and Dzorakap. The reason was the infection of 18 employees in a hospital in Maralik.
In total, more than 60 clinic employees were checked.
In both villages, entry and exit is prohibited for people and cars, except for the supply of essential goods. Monitoring is being carried out by the National Security Service and the police at special checkpoints.
The state of emergency will be in effect in Armenia until May 14, and includes severe restrictions on the freedom of movement. You can leave the house only in case of emergency – with a passport and a “travel profile”.
All public transport has been suspended, including the metro.
But a partial relaxation of restrictions has already begun, and some enterprises are working again.
-
