Azerbaijan considers gradually lifting quarantine

Azerbaijan’s Azerbaijan Medical Territorial Units Management Association says the quarantine must gradually be relaxed in the country, though it is too early to do so if a second outbreak of the virus is to be avoided.

“We will appeal for a gradual, controlled exit from quarantine starting April 20. Special rules and proposals will be prepared and presented to the public,” said the head of this association Ramin Bayramli.

On the evening of April 15, 56 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in Azerbaijan, bringing, the total number of infected reached 1253 people, 13 of whom died, and 404 recovered. That is, in the country there are now 836 active cases. Most of the infected are women.

At present, Azerbaijan has declared a strict quarantine regime – the metro, parks, squares, almost all commercial facilities, organizations and enterprises have been closed or suspended.

To go out, you must either have a certificate of employment or receive SMS permission from the authorities, which is issued only once a day for two hours. People over 65 are generally not allowed to leave the house.

