Village in one region, hospital in another quarantined in Armenia

The Armenian village of Norashen in the Ararat region has been temporarily closed for quarantine.

At the entrances to the village of Norashen, checkpoints have been established. Until April 19, there will be restrictions on the entry and exit of citizens and vehicles, except for goods with food, medicine and essential goods.

The Prime Minister says the decision was made due to the fact that one of the inhabitants of the village, who was in quarantine, attended a funeral, where he hugged his fellow villagers out of grief, who were then infected.

In the Armenian region of Shirak, nine doctors have become infected with the coronavirus in one hospital.

The health workers have already been delivered to the Gyumri Infectious Disease Hospital, and now the circle of contacts with them is being clarified in order to isolate them as well.

According to the governor, the primary source of infection is still unknown. The hospital will be placed under quarantine for several days.

According to official data, on April 16, 48 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Armenia, while 61 people recovered.