Coronavirus in the Caucasus. Armenia has a 14th death – Georgia has closed two private clinics due to the threat of an outbreak. Live updates
Countries
|Total
cases
|New
cases
|Total
deaths
|New
deaths
|Recovered
|Armenia
|1,039
|26
|14
|+1
|211
|Azerbaijan
|1,098
|40
|11
|0
|250
|Georgia
|266
|14
|3
|0
|67
-
14th death in Armenia, 26 new cases
Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,039 people have become ill in Armenia.
Of these, 211 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
• “Our goal is to maintain a low mortality rate”, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan
Since March 25, a strict restriction on the movement of people has been introduced. You can leave the house only in case of emergency – with a passport and a “travel profile” – a form in which residents fill out their personal data, purpose and estimated time of return. Violations are monitored by the police.
All public transport has been suspended, including the metro.
-
Georgia registers 14 new cases, a total of 266
Of those infected with coronavirus, 67 have recovered and 3 have died.
3 Georgian citizens infected with coronavirus have been transferred to Georgia for treatment from abroad.
4,872 people are in quarantine mode, 453 people are under observation in the hospital.
Two private clinics in Tbilisi have been placed under quarantine, where a patient and a doctor became infected.
The coronavirus was confirmed in one of the doctors at the Tbilisi Medical Institute, the clinic staff and patients who underwent treatment there are being examined. The clinic has been temporarily closed.
The Georgian-Dutch clinic in Tbilisi is also closed, where a 72-year-old woman has been confirmed as infected with the coronavirus. She was admitted on April 6 with a diagnosis of acute heart failure. The coronavirus rapid test was negative, but now her husband has come down with the coronavirus. The second test of the patient confirmed her coronavirus.
A full check of staff and patients has begun.
A young woman, a resident of the village of Gomi in the Khashuri district, tested positive for the virus. She is an interpreter and had contact with foreigners. She and her little child were taken to the hospital, villagers are undergoing thermal testing.
Population testing continues in four villages of the Kobuleti district, which were quarantined on April 12. More than 1,600 people have been tested. 13 of them have a temperature, while there are no new confirmed cases.
Since the start of the epidemic in Georgia, 67 patients infected with coronavirus have recovered. Three people have died.
-
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, April 10-12, 2020
