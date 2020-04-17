Georgia suspends car transport, face masks must be worn indoors

New security measures have been introduced in Georgia in connection with the growing coronavirus epidemic.

● From 12 noon on April 17 to April 21 it is forbidden to use personal cars and residents can only move about on foot.

● Wearing a mask indoors is a must.

●Cemeteries are temporarily closed to visitors.

As of the morning of April 17, 336 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Georgia. Of these, 74 people recovered, three patients died.

Restrictions to movement do not apply to cars that transport goods and goods.

The responsibility for ensuring that all visitors wear masks rests with the owner of a particular building, such as a store or pharmacy. In case of violation of the requirement, the owner will be fined 15 thousand lari