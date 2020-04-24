Coronavirus in the Caucasus. Step-by-step removal of quarantine restrictions in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia. Updated
|Total
cases
|New
cases
|Total
deaths
|New
deaths
|Recovered
|Armenia
|1,596
|73
|27
|+3
|728
|Azerbaijan
|1,592
|44
|21
|+1
|1.013
|Georgia
|431
|11
|5
|0
|114
Starting April 27, Georgia will gradually begin to remove quarantine restrictions
Starting April 27, taxis will start operating in Georgia and private cars can be used.
Agricultural markets will open as well, and e-commerce will be allowed.
Within the framework of the anti-crisis plan, for six months, citizens who lose their jobs will receive 200 GEL per month [about $70], socially unprotected, large families and people with disabilities – 100 GEL per month [about $40].
Another death in Azerbaijan, stores will open from April 27
An 85-year-old patient died, he had chronic diseases.
Overall, since the beginning of the epidemic in Azerbaijan, 21 patients have died, 1,592 people have become ill, 1,013 of them have recovered.
Since April 27, almost all stores will open in Azerbaijan, which are now closed due to the quarantine regime, except for those located in shopping centers. Tutoring will also be allowed.
This is the first step out of quarantine, which ends on May 4.
According to the representative of the World Health Organization in Azerbaijan, Handa Harmanji, a decrease in the number of infections may indicate that the peak is already behind.
Three more deaths in Armenia, 73 new cases
In total, 27 people have already died from the beginning of the epidemic in Armenia, 1,596 people have become ill.
728 people have been cured.
In total, 16,551 tests have been conducted in the country.
11 new cases in Georgia, a new outbreak in quarantined village
In total, 431 people have become ill in Georgia since the start of the epidemic. Of these, 114 people recovered, 5 died.
More new cases in the village of Gvankiti, in Terjol district (Western Georgia). In total, there are 12 patients in Gwankiti.
Because of the high epidemiological risk, the village quarantined.
30 new cases in Azerbaijan, a total of 1,542
Since the beginning of the epidemic, 20 people have died. Already 947 have recovered.
A stricter quarantine regime has been introduced in Azerbaijan – the metro is closed, but the buses are running.
The work of most enterprises, offices, restaurants and shops, except for grocery and drugstores, has been suspended. People are required to stay at home.
Starting April 5, restrictions on movement have been introduced – before leaving the house, residents will have to inform the authorities via SMS.
For violation of the quarantine regime will be a fine.
9 new cases in Georgia, village in Western Georgia quarantined
In total, 420 people have become ill in Georgia since the start of the epidemic. Of these, 107 people recovered, 5 died.
Four new cases in the village of Gvankiti, in Terjol district (Western Georgia), all infected members of the same family. In general, there are 10 patients in Gwankiti, because of the high epidemiological risk, the village is closed for quarantine.
A state of emergency in Georgia was announced on March 21 and will last till May 10.
Everything except grocery stores and pharmacies is closed. Public transport has been suspended, including the subway. There is a curfew throughout the country – from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Due to the danger of internal outbreaks, the capital of Tbilisi and several cities are completely quarantined: Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Marneuli, Bolnisi and Lentekhi.
Also isolated are several villages in different regions of the country, including the coastal Kobuleti district.
From April 17, a new ban comes into force – people cannot drive around in cars, you can’t visit cemeteries and you must wear a mask indoors (shops, banks, etc).
50 new cases in Armenia, a total of 1,523, enough places in hospitals
659 people were cured, 24 patients died.
According to official information, 10 people are in critical condition.
According to the Minister of Health, there are still enough places in hospitals in Armenia.
In total, 13,929 tests have been conducted in the country.
The state of emergency will be in effect in Armenia until May 14, and includes severe restrictions on the freedom of movement. You can leave the house only in case of emergency – with a passport and a “travel profile”.
All public transport has been suspended, including the metro.
But a partial relaxation of restrictions has already begun, and some enterprises are working again.
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, April 19-22, 2020