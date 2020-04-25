Coronavirus, Caucasus and beyond. Two more villages quarantined in Georgia. In Ingushetia, authorities are begging people to stay home. Updated
-
19 new cases in villages of the Bolnisi region in Georgia, it has been quarantined since March 25
The situation in the Bolnisi region in the Kvemo Kartli region continues to deteriorate.
New cases in the villages of Vanati, Hatisofeli and Mushavani, they are isolated, police posts are installed at the entrance.
There are already 80 infected in the Bolnisi district, two of them have died, four have recovered.
This area and neighboring Marneuli have been in strict quarantine since March 25 due to the threat of a local outbreak of coronavirus.
In total, 456 people have become ill in Georgia since the start of the epidemic. Of these, 132 people recovered, 5 died.
• Coronavirus, state of emergency and farmer protests in Georgia
-
Ingushetian authorities are begging the population to believe in coronavirus and stay home
Ingushetia has very high statistics on coronavirus infection. On April 25, 474 people were infected, 13 of them died.
The Mufti of Ingushetia Abdurakhman Martazanov has died.
• Coronavirus in the North Caucasus: infection has spread to all regions
But the problem is still there – people do not believe in a pandemic en masse and do not observe self-isolation, do not wear masks.
In telegram channels, videos from the funeral were distributed, in which several hundred people are present.
Two leaders addressed the people on the same day.
Chairman of Ingushetia’s council of teips (clans) Malsag Uzhakhov called on people to listen to doctors.
Then, the interior minister Mikhail Korobkin appealed to residents of Ingushetia and emotionally begged people to stay home.
-
Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
Countries Total
cases
New
cases
Total
deaths
New
deaths
Recovered Armenia 1,677 81 28 +1 803 Azerbaijan 1,592 44 21 0 1.013 Georgia 456 25 5 0 132
-
Another death in Armenia. Most of the fatalities are people older than 70
In total, 28 people have already died from the beginning of the epidemic in Armenia. The age of those who passed away from 55 to 93.
81 new cases, in total 1,677 people have become ill.
803 people have been cured.
During one day, 790 tests have been conducted in the country.
The state of emergency will be in effect in Armenia until May 14, and includes severe restrictions on the freedom of movement.
All public transport has been suspended, including the metro.
But a partial relaxation of restrictions has already begun, and some enterprises are working again.
• Armenia: forecasts for business and the economy amid the state of emergency
-
Infections soar overnight in Georgia - 25 new cases
In total, 456 people have become ill in Georgia since the start of the epidemic. Of these, 132 people recovered, 5 died.
A state of emergency in Georgia was announced on March 21 and will last till May 10.
Everything except grocery stores and pharmacies is closed. Public transport has been suspended, including the subway. People cannot drive around in cars, you can’t visit cemeteries and you must wear a mask indoors (shops, banks, etc).
There is a curfew throughout the country – from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Due to the danger of internal outbreaks, the capital of Tbilisi and several cities are completely quarantined: Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Marneuli, Bolnisi and Lentekhi.
Also isolated are several villages in different regions of the country, including the coastal Kobuleti district.
• Georgia looking to lift COVID-19 restrictions in stages over 3 months
-
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, April 23-24, 2020