Coronavirus in the Caucasus. 25 more cases in Armenia, total hits 290. Updated
25 more cases in Armenia, total hits 290
The condition of two patients is critical. 18 people have recovered.
Since March 16, a state of emergency has been in force in Armenia.
Transport links between cities have been discontinued, and residents are required to stay at home. If it is necessary to go out residents are obliged to carry their passport and a special completed application form, which indicates at what time and for what purpose they are outside the house.
