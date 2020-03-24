Coronavirus in the Caucasus. 12 new cases in Georgia. Updated
12 new cases in Georgia, brings total to 66 - one is a 15-year-old
All individuals that tested positive on March 23-24 were in isolation before they were taken to the clinic.
There are 3,320 people in quarantine in Georgia, and 235 in hospital. Nine out of 66 infected people have recovered.
Three Georgian citizens infected with the coronavirus have died in Spain.
A state of emergency was declared in Georgia on March 21 to stop the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 23, quarantine was introduced in the cities of Marneuli and Bolnisi in the Kvemo Kartli region due to the threat of an outbreak of the coronavirus.
41 new cases of coronavirus infection have been announced in Armenia, lifting the total number to 235
It is expected that starting March 24 new restrictions will be introduced to prevent an even greater spread of the virus.
Since March 16, a state of emergency has been in effect in Armenia. On March 23, the National Assembly approved a system of penalties for violating the requirements of isolation and self-isolation.
• Fines, prison sentences reduced for violations during Armenian state of emergency
Long-distance passenger transportation by buses and minibuses prohibited in Georgia
Long-distance passenger transportation by buses and minibuses is now prohibited in Georgia, including intercity and railway passenger transport
Transport by private vehicle is still permitted.
There have been 61 cases in Georgia, while eight patients recovered. There are 3.254 people in quarantine, while 233 are under observation in hospitals.
• Taxis should keep all windows open, оnly two passengers may be transported at a time
A special quarantine regime has gone into effect in Azerbaijan
Starting March 24, a special quarantine regime has gone into effect in Azerbaijan. It will last until April 20. People over the age of 65 are not allowed to leave their homes, in addition to several other vulnerable groups of people.
According to official data, 72 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan. One person has died, ten have recovered.
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, March 20-23, 2020